Foggy start for Eastney Pilot Gig rowers’ World Championship adventure

Eastney Cruising Association's Pilot Gig rowing team. Picture by Alex Shute

Fog meant some of their 15-strong squad couldn’t get to the Isles of Scilly via a planned helicopter trip from Penzance in Cornwall.

As a result, they paid out over £2,000 to take a private jet to the islands for the annual four-day festival attended by over 150 different teams.

The rowers reached St Mary’s just in time - some of them were in the water and competing within 20 minutes of arriving!

Eastney Pilot Gig rowers Steve Lowder and Mags Brennan, the eldest members of the club's men's and womens' teams. Picture by Alex Shute

Formed around 10 years ago, this was only the second time that Eastney Pilot Gig members had competed in the World Championships.

Membership of the Cornish Pilot Gig Association doesn’t necessarily result in automatic entry to the event - clubs have to be invited to compete.

The Pilot Gig team come under the umbrella of the Eastney Cruising Association, a club who also have members who fish, dive and sail.

They have two plastic Gig boats and a wooden one which cost members around £13,000 to buy second hand. A brand new boat costs around £30,000.

Only wooden boats are allowed in the World Championships and Eastney took eight women and six men to the Scillies, plus 70-year-old cox Phil Brennan.

Mags Brennan, at 71, was the oldest member of the Eastney party while Steve Lowder, 68, was the oldest male rower.

There were races for men’s and ladies vets (under 50) and super vets (over 50), as well as open races where rowers of all ages could compete - six to a boat. Races are either 1.2 or 1.6 nautical miles.

‘It’s an amazing sight,’ said Eastney Gig rower Nikki Anders. ‘There could be 80 boats all lined up in the open - and then they just go for it!

‘You get all ages competing, our rowers are mainly 50-70.

‘It’s a lovely sport, we try and go out on the water every day, depending on the weather.

‘We also train every Tuesday evening - using rowing machines, boxing, working on core exercises.

‘I love it, it’s like a little family - and there’s a good social side.

‘The atmosphere was lovely (in the Scilly Isles), everyone was so friendly - and the pasties were delicious!’

‘(The sport of Gig rowing) is about friendship, about keeping fit. It’s good for mental health, it’s nice to be out in the fresh air.’

The World Championships were first held in 1990, only attracting a handful of crews from Cornwall, but have since grown tremendously.

The boats are built of Cornish narrow leaf elm, 32 feet (9.8 m) long with a beam of 4 feet 10 inches (1.47 m).

They are recognised as one of the first shore-based lifeboats that went to vessels in distress, with recorded rescues dating to the late 17th century.

The original purpose of the Cornish pilot gig was as a general work boat, and the craft is used for taking pilots out to incoming vessels off the Atlantic.

At the time, the gigs would race to get their pilot on board a vessel first in order to get the job - and get paid.

All modern racing gigs are based on a boat built in 1838 by William Peters of St. Mawes, and still owned and raced by the Newquay Rowing Club.

The Eastney Gig team take part in the round Hayling Island race every year, and on June 11 host their own Cockleshell Race.