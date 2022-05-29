Former England cricket international forced to defend himself on Twitter after hitting 22 sixes in a Hampshire League double century

Rikki Clarke - who played two Tests and 20 ODIs for his country - smacked 229 off just 109 balls playing for Shrewton in a County Division 2 game against South Wilts 3rds yesterday.

The man with 17 first-class centuries to his name - including a career best 214 - struck 22 sixes and 16 fours as Shrewton rattled up 385-7 off 45 overs. In reply, South Wilts were bowled out for 146 to lose by a huge 239-run margin.

After ex-Surrey, Derbyshire and Warwickshire all-rounder Clarke had posted a screenshot of the scorecard to his 18,633 Twitter followers, Locks Heath batsman Justin Cousins was among those to criticise the 40-year-old, who retired from the first class game only last year.

Rikki Clarke leaves the field after his final professional appearance for Surrey at The Kia Oval last September. Yesterday, in the second tier of the Hampshire League, Clarke smashed 229 off just 109 balls, including 22 sixes, against South Wilts 3rds. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Surrey CCC.

Cousins replied to Clarke’s tweet, posting: ‘Great work ruining Saturdays for normal folk!’

Clarke hit back: ‘Am I not a normal folk then?’

Cousins: ‘No you are a cricket gun. Fantastic player but ruins a game when people give up their Sat on the hope they will play against a similar standard.’

Clarke: ‘So me coming back to help club cricket is wrong?’

Cousins: ‘No not all but getting 200 is over kill! Win the game by 50 not 200 plus. Surely we want cricketers to come back each week. U have so much to offer the Hants leagues but just smashing people.’

Clarke later posted a follow-up tweet: ‘Seems to divide opinion tonight with me helping out a local cricket club by playing for them. Good people who work hard to make the club progress through the leagues potentially and attract new players. Personally couldn’t care less what people think.’

Cousins replied to that as well, saying: ‘U deffo help them. But maybe just throw your wicket when you have 100ish. Im part of small club like Shrewton but I think maybe u went a bit too big today. U being there is a great draw and to say u don’t care what people think is belittling it more.’

Clarke: ‘So I’m playing a sport and have an obligation to my team to do well and you say I should throw my wicket away!! I only care what my team thinks so that’s why I say I don’t care what people think. Was no different at professional level and it’s no different now!’

Cousins: ‘I get that but I think you are missing the bigger picture. I would be embarrassed getting 200 in our 4th team (not that I could). You have so much to offer local cricket.’

There were numerous cricket fans backing Clarke, though. One, Matt Wheatley, posted: ‘The oppo will undoubtedly benefit in the long term too. Yeah he smacks 200 odd but that's tough, he's got a commitment to his team to do his best for them, not retire cause the oppo are sulking that he's smashing them all over the place. Learn from the experience and enjoy it.’

Jonathan Raimondi posted: ‘When Chris Waddle played Sunday League in Sheffield after retiring, people loved him for it; the influence he'd have on youngsters around the club & praised how much he loved the game. You do it and get moaned at for putting players off!!’

And Gavin Hamilton - who played one Test for England in 1999 - also posted in Clarke’s defence. ‘Cannot actually believe this is being questioned !!.. every player on that field will have experienced playing with and against an international cricketer .. how many chances do you get at that ???’