Former England international Rikki Clarke completes back-to-back Hampshire League double centuries

Former England international Rikki Clarke struck his third Hampshire League double century for Shrewton - and his second in as many innings

The former England international - 22 appearances across all formats between 2003-2006 - blasted 210 for Shrewton in a County Division 1 fixture against Alton 2nds.

On his last previous visit to the crease in a league game, the 41-year-old had smacked an unbeaten 207 - with 21 fours and 16 sixes - against Steep last August.

This time Clarke - who only retired from the first class game in 2021 - hit 19 fours and 17 sixes in a 128-ball stay at the crease.

It was the former Surrey star’s third Hampshire League double century for Shrewton - having also blitzed 229 (with 16 fours and 22 sixes) against South Wilts 3rds last May.

On that occasion, Clarke posted a screenshot of his innings on social media, a move which divided opinion.

Some suggested that a former international flaying grassroots bowlers - some of whom might only be teenagers - to all parts was making a mockery of the game.

Others leapt to Clarke’s defence, including former England international pair Simon Jones and Gavin Hamilton.

Clarke topped the County Division 2 batting lists in 2022 - with most runs (872) and highest average (87.2).

Clarke’s Shrewton colleague Chris Brewer was second highest runscorer in the division with 597 - 275 fewer than Clarke, having played seven more innings.

Clarke has now scored five centuries - three of which have been double tons - in just 12 league games for the Wiltshire club.

His latest helped Shrewton post 376-3 off 50 overs. En route, he shared a 286-run second wicket stand with Dan Bingley (100).

In reply, Alton were all out for 190 (Sam Gillott 5-53) to lose by 186 runs.

Clarke may have struck the highest individual innings in the division, but Shrewton didn’t make the highest league score.

That honour went to Compton & Chandler’s Ford, who rattled up 396 against Winton.

Like Shrewton, they also boasted two centurions, one of whom has played first class cricket.

Tinashe Bruce Chimbambo plundered 147 off 98 balls - with 18 fours and eight sixes - while Andy Gorty struck a 95-ball 100. Together the pair added 228 for the third wicket.

Chimbambo, who has played 13 first class games in his native Zimbabwe, has now hit four hundreds in his last eight HL top flight innings.

That run includes an unbeaten 191 (v Bramshaw) and an unbeaten 166 (v Burridge 2nds) in successive games last year.

On a great day for batters, Hythe & Dibden’s Tom Gates smashed 162 against Old Basing - and still finished on the losing side.

Hythe posted 314-5, with Old Basing’s ninth wicket pair seeing them home with three ball of their 50 overs remaining.