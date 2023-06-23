Former England Women’s captain Charlotte Edwards opens Burridge’s new nets

South African player/coach Matt Goles giving coaching tips to Burridge girls Emily Roberts, Katie Harris and Danni Candy

This marked a major milestone in the Southern Premier League club’s ongoing commitment to player development, particularly their junior players.

Put alongside the launch of the Burridge Academy this year, it signals the club’s ongoing intent to support its young players as they progress through the age groups. Beginning with the ECB’s All Stars and Dynamos, the club runs nine teams through the age groups including dedicated girls sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In opening the new facility, Charlotte said: ‘As someone who started in club cricket, I understand how important club cricket is and the importance of having great facilities…..they look great.’

​Burridge were supported in this development through a significant grant from the ECB.