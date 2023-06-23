News you can trust since 1877
Former England Women’s captain Charlotte Edwards opens Burridge’s new nets

Former England Women’s captain and Southern Vipers coach Charlotte Edwards officially opened Burridge’s newly refurbished and upgraded net facility at the Botley Road ground.
By Simon Carter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 13:18 BST
South African player/coach Matt Goles giving coaching tips to Burridge girls Emily Roberts, Katie Harris and Danni CandySouth African player/coach Matt Goles giving coaching tips to Burridge girls Emily Roberts, Katie Harris and Danni Candy
South African player/coach Matt Goles giving coaching tips to Burridge girls Emily Roberts, Katie Harris and Danni Candy

This marked a major milestone in the Southern Premier League club’s ongoing commitment to player development, particularly their junior players.

Put alongside the launch of the Burridge Academy this year, it signals the club’s ongoing intent to support its young players as they progress through the age groups. Beginning with the ECB’s All Stars and Dynamos, the club runs nine teams through the age groups including dedicated girls sides.

In opening the new facility, Charlotte said: ‘As someone who started in club cricket, I understand how important club cricket is and the importance of having great facilities…..they look great.’

​Burridge were supported in this development through a significant grant from the ECB.

Like most clubs Burridge is run by volunteers, raising its own funds to supplement the grant, and fabulously supported by their sponsors, including main sponsors C&L Management, Southern Power Tools and Rushdene Services.

