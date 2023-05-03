Sebastian Vettel is returning to the Festival of Speed at Goodwood - 11 years after his first appearance.

The four-time World Champion will attend this year’s Festival of Speed, to be held at the west Sussex venue from 13-16 July.

Vettel will be at the event on the Saturday and Sunday, taking to the Goodwood Hill in a number of cars from his personal collection, including his ex-Nigel Mansell 1992 Williams FW14B and ex-Ayrton Senna 1993 McLaren MP4/8.

Over the weekend, fans will be able to salute his extraordinary F1 career, as the Festival of Speed hosts a celebratory 'balcony moment’ for Vettel, who won four successive world titles between 2010-2013 inclusive.

Vettel, who retired as a F1 driver last year, launched his alternative fuels campaign ‘Race without Trace’ at last year’s British GP at Silverstone.

This was just of a whole series of sustainable projects that Vettel has started, challenging both the pace at which the motorsport industry is moving, as well as the science.

At the 2023 Festival of Speed, approximately 20% of the vehicles at the event will run on alternative fuels – whether that’s hydrogen, electric or synthetic.

The role of alternative fuels at Goodwood’s headline motorsport events is rapidly evolving. At the 2022 Goodwood Revival and 80th Members’ Meeting, synthetic fuels made their debuts on the track.

At this September’s Revival, the Fordwater Trophy will see a grid of 30 pre-66 Porsche 911s race on synthetic fuels - the first time a race like this has ever been held.

The Duke of Richmond said: ‘I am enormously excited to welcome Sebastian back to Goodwood this summer.

‘I know our fans will be delighted to have an opportunity to celebrate his incredible career and to see him in action on the Hill.

‘His attitude towards sourcing alternative fuels absolutely aligns with our plans across the event and the wider Estate to ensure we are shining a light on this important topic and protect motorsport for the next generation.’

Goodwood is not only celebrating 30 years of the Festival of Speed in 2023, but also 75 years of motorsport history and heritage.