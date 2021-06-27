Former Portsmouth Grammar School pupil Charlie Dean bags career best figures as Southern Vipers open Charlotte Edwards Cup campaign in style

Charlie Dean pictured bowling for Hampshire in a 50-over game against Nottinghamshire at Havant in 2018. Picture: Neil Marshall

The 20-year-old claimed a stunning 5-19 as the Vipers hammered Central Sparks by eight wickets at Edgbaston after dismissing their hosts for 83, writes EMILY MARSHALL.

It continued a superb summer for Dean, who is the leading wicket-taker in the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy tournament with 10 victims.

Dean was introduced to cricket by her dad Steve, a prolific runscorer for Staffordshire in the Minor Counties scene. She played junior cricket for Havant, in 16 skippered Hampshire U15s to victory in the county cup and the following year took five wickets on her debut for the PSG boys 1st XI.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vipers chased down their small target in just 13 overs, with Danni Wyatt scoring 45 off 33 balls.

The visitors made the most of putting Sparks into bat.

Eve Jones fell in the second over, bowled by Tara Norris, then Thea Brookes was Dean’s first victim, caught for two and Gwen Davies was dismissed without scoring by Georgia Elwiss to leave Sparks 24-3.

A 39-run partnership between Marie Kelly and Emily Arlott did steady proceedings for Sparks, but when the former was out for 36 the hosts collapsed from 63-3 to 83 all out in the space of five overs.

Elwiss took two wickets in an over, dismissing Issy Wong and Ria Fackrell, both without scoring, followed by Dean taking four wickets in 10 balls.

Arlott was caught for 22, Chloe Hill was trapped lbw for 14 as Clare Boycott and Hannah Baker were dismissed quickly to complete Dean’s five-for.

A 66-run partnership between Wyatt and Maia Bouchier guided Vipers to victory after Arlott had dismissed Georgia Adams in the first over.

Dean enthused: ‘It was just an all-round great performance from us.

‘We were great through the powerplay, overall the bowling performance was something we are really happy with, and to chase it down like that was also great.’

The T20 tournament is named after the Vipers head coach and England cricket legend, and Dean added: ‘I think she (Edwards) is really proud of us for getting our first win on the board.

‘There is plenty of hard work to be done through this tournament but everyone did their job today.

‘I was pleased with my bowling as well and it is always nice to contribute to a win.’

Sparks batter Kelly said: ‘That was not the game we wanted it to be.

‘They bowled really well and we were on the back foot from the start, not getting enough in the powerplay.

‘To not bat out 20 overs and score less than a 100, you are never going to win many games of cricket. But there is a long way in the tournament to go and we’ve done a lot of learning today.’