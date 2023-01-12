Jamie Wilson produced a 124 clearance for Waterlooville A in the Portsmouth Winter Snooker League. Picture: Matt Huart (WPBSA).

After opponent Lee Eden had won the opening frame, helped by a break of 74,, Wilson hit back in the second with a 124 clearance.

Ville’s Richie Burnett won his game, with breaks of 44 and 40, in his side’s 8-4 victory, skipper Phil Watson (35 break) and Frankie Jakeway (63) also winning their matches. Mark Tillison claimed a consolation double.

Emsworth A remain top as they brushed aside Craneswater Q 9-3, Bobby Terry, Nick Fegan and Greg Harding winning the last three matches after Wayne Brenchley had seen his two frames cancelled out by Tony Lee.

Portchester X won 8-4 at Cowplain Z with wins for Mark Kingswell, Jason Tame and Matt James. Steve Hughes replied.

Mark Jones held his nerve with a double as Craneswater A pipped Post Office 7-5. Ian Carter (Craneswater) and Jamie Farrow had earlier traded wins.

Waterlooville Bananas hold top spot in Division 2 after crushing Cowplain B 10-2 with wins for Chris Potter, Wayne Rendle, Lee Rendle, Dan Lee and Steve Ball. James Curtis prevented a whitewash.

Emsworth B also won 10-2, against Copnor E, with wins for John Morrison, Chas Bailey, Paul Merrett and Stuart Curler.

Wins for Dave Riddell and Karl Smith helped Bellair X defeat Waterlooville Xcels 8-4.

Craneswater R won 8-4 at Waterlooville C with victories for Tom Wells, Rob McBain and Grant Vernon. Darren Harper replied.

Cowplain Gas remain top of Division 3 after a 9-3 victory over Alex Bowls, helped by wins from Gary Swatton, Keith Jones and Paul Lees.

It was a clash of the Broadoak teams as the Dandy’s took on Broadoak S.C, with the latter winning 9-3 thanks to doubles for Simon Cornwell, Mike Harmer, Simon Flemming and Mark Restall. Ioan Moon replied.

Captain Dean Bates won the final game to give Cowplain Misfits a 7-5 success against Copnor Zee. Dave Weedon and Ray Houghton also won for Misfits with Tony Norfolk and Ray Cross replying.

