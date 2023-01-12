Former pro Jamie Wilson produces stunning century clearance – Portsmouth Winter Snooker League round-up
Former professional Jamie Wilson made a stunning century break during Waterlooville A’s Portsmouth Winter Snooker League Division 1 victory at Copnor A&E.
After opponent Lee Eden had won the opening frame, helped by a break of 74,, Wilson hit back in the second with a 124 clearance.
Ville’s Richie Burnett won his game, with breaks of 44 and 40, in his side’s 8-4 victory, skipper Phil Watson (35 break) and Frankie Jakeway (63) also winning their matches. Mark Tillison claimed a consolation double.
Emsworth A remain top as they brushed aside Craneswater Q 9-3, Bobby Terry, Nick Fegan and Greg Harding winning the last three matches after Wayne Brenchley had seen his two frames cancelled out by Tony Lee.
Portchester X won 8-4 at Cowplain Z with wins for Mark Kingswell, Jason Tame and Matt James. Steve Hughes replied.
Mark Jones held his nerve with a double as Craneswater A pipped Post Office 7-5. Ian Carter (Craneswater) and Jamie Farrow had earlier traded wins.
Waterlooville Bananas hold top spot in Division 2 after crushing Cowplain B 10-2 with wins for Chris Potter, Wayne Rendle, Lee Rendle, Dan Lee and Steve Ball. James Curtis prevented a whitewash.
Emsworth B also won 10-2, against Copnor E, with wins for John Morrison, Chas Bailey, Paul Merrett and Stuart Curler.
Wins for Dave Riddell and Karl Smith helped Bellair X defeat Waterlooville Xcels 8-4.
Craneswater R won 8-4 at Waterlooville C with victories for Tom Wells, Rob McBain and Grant Vernon. Darren Harper replied.
Cowplain Gas remain top of Division 3 after a 9-3 victory over Alex Bowls, helped by wins from Gary Swatton, Keith Jones and Paul Lees.
It was a clash of the Broadoak teams as the Dandy’s took on Broadoak S.C, with the latter winning 9-3 thanks to doubles for Simon Cornwell, Mike Harmer, Simon Flemming and Mark Restall. Ioan Moon replied.
Captain Dean Bates won the final game to give Cowplain Misfits a 7-5 success against Copnor Zee. Dave Weedon and Ray Houghton also won for Misfits with Tony Norfolk and Ray Cross replying.
The last two games were draws as Pompey Royals played out a 6-6 stalemate with North End Bowls Club. Paul Chivers and Chad Wainwright (36 break) won for the Royals with Adrian Pledge and Mike Dorey replying.