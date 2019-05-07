Have your say

Paul Doswell has made defender Dean Beckwith his first major signing for the Hawks.

He joins after leaving the new manager’s previous club Sutton United.

Beckwith, who also played under Doswell at Eastleigh, is the first arrival of the new era at Westleigh Park.

The Hawks boss is delighted to have the 35-year-old on board for what is expected to be a highly competitive season in National League South.

He said: ‘Dean was released by Sutton last week and I got straight onto him.

‘It was a very easy decision for both of us to make.

‘He is a player who has done very well for me and one that I trust.

‘Dean helped us get promotion from Conference South and was part of our fabulous FA Cup run.

‘Having played in the National League for the past three seasons he has to be a good opening signing.

‘He will bring organisation to the side and is a very good reader of the game.

‘Also he is very professional about the way he goes about all things.

‘We will look to him to be one of the leaders in the dressing room. He will bring a lot to the overall contribution of the team.’

Beckwith spent the past three seasons at Sutton United.

One area where the Hawks struggled last season was a lack of power throughout the team.

Time and time again they found themselves up against big opposition.

Though the Hawks were competitive in most games they were outmuscled at key times in matches.

Doswell will look to remedy that.

He added: ‘Regardless of what happened last season I have got a certain way I want to play and certain systems aimed to get us out of this league.

‘One of these is to have players who can handle themselves and cope with the physical aspects.

‘When other players arrive you will see it will be on the basis of us being a physical outfit.’

Meanwhile, striker Alfie Rutherford has signed a new two-year deal to stay with the Hawks.

The forward was one of the successes for the club in the National League last season.