Gadd and Jerry impress as Havant bring curtain down on weather-wrecked Southern Premier League season by thrashing Bournemouth

Richard Jerry ended the 2021 SPL season as Havant's leading wicket-taker with 29. Picture: Neil Marshall

Harry Gadd compiled his fourth half-century in his last five top flight innings while Richard Jerry claimed another four-wicket haul to end with 29 league wickets at 14.62.

After winning the toss, Havant’s 251-9 total was based around two good partnerships.

After Tom Wragg (1) had fallen early, Pete Hopson (46) and skipper Chris Morgan added 87 for the second wicket.

Morgan and Gadd then put on 108 for the third wicket, both eventually falling for 69.

It was the consistent Gadd’s sixth SPL half-century of 2021 after scores of 53 (v Hook), 55 v Burridge), 65 (v Hook), 53 (v Burridge again) and 52 (v Bashley).

Gadd ended the season as Havant’s highest-scoring batsman in SPL action with 433 runs at 48.11.

Jerry effectively ended the game as a contest with three early wickets - Nick Park (7), Tom Robinson (0) and Jake Hurley (0) - in a fiery open spell as Bournemouth subsided to 21-4.

He came back later for a second spell and picked up another wicket, top scorer Rob Pack (42) with an absolute beauty, and finished with 4-32.

Morgan (2-13) and Harry Gadd (2-25) played supporting roles as Bournemouth were bowled out for 145.

Though Havant ended sixth out of 10 in the league, having had seven of their 18 games called off due to bad weather, they can still end the season with silverware - they face Hook & Newnham Basics in the SPL T20 Cup final at The Ageas Bowl on September 19.

An unbroken century stand saw Burridge beaten in their final top flight game at champions South Wilts.

After Azimunnoor Chowdhury (61) had top scored in an all out total of 208, Burridge reduced their hosts to 26-4.

But Raff Hussey (42) and Arthur Godsal kickstarted a recovery by adding 73 for the fifth wicket.