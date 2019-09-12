George collects first winner’s trophy

GEORGE Laxton has collected his first winner’s trophy on the regional junior snooker circuit.

The 11-year-old from Portsmouth had only picked up his cue again two weeks before the trip to Wiltshire.

But the summer holiday had clearly re-energised the exciting young potter.

Laxton dropped only one frame all day in the opening leg of the Cuestars Under-21 Bronze Tour at Salisbury Snooker Club.

And that defeat was at the hands of his Waterlooville Sports Bar clubmate Ryan Kneller in the group stages.

Laxton topped his round-robin group and then defeated home player Will Kempson and Harry Wyatt, one of the pre-season favourites, by 2-0 scorelines in the knockout.

And in the clash of the two first-time finalists, he overcame Jaydon Elliott 2-0 with his proud family witnessing his finest hour.

Paying tribute to his opponent from Swindon, Laxton said: “It was tense. Jaydon played very, very well.”

Talking about his expectations ahead of the event, he added: “I just thought, give it my best as we’ve had a long break.”

Remarkably, 16 of the region’s young potters were among the near-record 52 entries for the event sponsored by loft conversion specialist Attic Life and Salisbury Snooker Club.

Jake Sharp knocked in a new high break of 22 to beat Freddie Turner.

Aaron Wilson topped his group on his debut but went out 2-1 to Elliott in the quarter-finals.

Daniel Walter lost 2-1 to Elliott in the last-four.

Samuel Laxton and newly-promoted pair Owen Jenkins and Thomas Sharp all made last-eight exits in the Silver event.

Jamie Wilson kicked off his Gold campaign with the runner-up trophy.

The 15-year-old lost 3-1 to Connor Benzey in the final.

Ryan Kneller, Jake Sharp, Ryan Wilson, Tyler Mack, Sam Walter, Ben Crump, Will Forster, Callum White and Chloe While all made group-stages exits from their respective events.

Crump then lost to Nat Kidner in the Plate final.

Waterlooville Sports Bar hosts the second legs of ten on Sunday, October 6.

Back at Waterlooville Sports Bar, Thomas Sharp and Owen Jenkins are set for a final day showdown in the battle for the Wednesday Junior Snooker League title.