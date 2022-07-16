Hampshire were looking good at lunch as they trailed Suffolk and Sussex by four shots after the first round and got to the turn nine shots better than par between them.

But in the last hour they frittered away a handful of shots and ended up in sixth spot on countback.

They posted an eight-under total, matched by defending champions Berks, Bucks & Oxon - some 10 shots behind winners Surrey.

Captain Neil Dawson sent his team out for the second round in great spirits and full of belief they could overturn the first round deficit, and claim their place in the English County Finals for the first time since 2017.

Saunders, 22, had vowed that trying to win the Peter Benka Trophy – for the best individual score in the 66-strong field of the best amateurs from 11 counties in England Golf’s South Eastern Group – was his best tactic as Hampshire went in search of their ninth South East Qualifier victory since 2001.

The former England U16 international, was trying to claim the individual silverware at his fifth attempt having been eighth in 2019 and 11 th last year in Norfolk.

George finished seventh on his debut in 2017 – the year Martin Young’s team went on to win the English County Championship for the first time in 21 years, although the Lee-on-the-Solent GC member did not make the team for the finals.

And, in all likelihood, if Hampshire had finished top of the leaderboard at Bury St Edmunds GC, he would have missed out again – he joins his new Virginia Commonwealth University team next month after transferring from University of Tennessee.

Saunders felt he had left a couple of shots out on the Suffolk course in his opening 74.

But he was quickly into his stride picking up shots at the 11th and 14th after starting his second round at the 10th.

He was three-under for 10 holes after a birdie at the par-five first. Not even his first bogey at the par-three second could upset him as he got the shot back immediately at the third.

With a 65 or 66 required to boost Hampshire’s title charge, Saunders’ drive cleared the bunker on the fourth hole – his 13th – but then hopped into a bush on the dog-leg hole.

George explained: ‘The drive was not that far offline, and I thought I could get it out without taking a penalty-drop.

‘Unfortunately, I ended up taking seven, dropping three shots, and made another bogey at the fifth.

‘It was very disappointing as I felt I was playing nicely with six holes to go, and there were birdie chances out there.’

Saunders was clearly rattled by the triple bogey at his 13th , and did well to par in after the dropped shot at the next.

His 73 left him down in 42nd place, his worst finish in the event so far.

Hayling’s Toby Burden, who first played in the SEQ back in 2010 – when Hampshire breezed to victory as hosts with a 20-under total at Stoneham GC – was his county’s best finisher.