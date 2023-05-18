Golden doubles for under-17 pair Logan Cookson and Jack Burgess at Hampshire Athletics Championships

There were golden doubles for City of Portsmouth’s under-17 pair Logan Cookson and Jack Burgess in the 2023 Hampshire Athletics Championships.

Cookson won both the long jump and the triple jump in the two-day event held at the Mountbatten Centre, while Burgess took top spot in the hammer and discus.

Cookson (5.95m) triumphed by a 15cm margin in the long jump, while he recorded 12.06m to finish 19cm ahead of clubmate Eddie Richards (11.47m) in the triple jump.

Burgess recorded 37.48m to win the discus by 8cm from Basingstoke’s Jan Addington, while he romped to victory in the hammer – his 42.02m distance almost double that of runner-up Harry Jones (Winchester, 21.37m).

Burgess couldn’t manage a hat-trick of wins, though, finishing third in the shot (9.84m) behind winner Addington (11.57m) and CoP clubmate Jack Holt (10.65m).

There was also CoP success in the javelin, with Holt winning with a 47.31m throw – almost four metres ahead of runner-up Daniel Dubras (Jersey, 43.66m).

Rounding off the home wins in the under-17 men’s section. CoP 1-2 in the 400m with Geno Hounsham (52.74) leading Benoit Courdavault (53.56) home.

CoP claimed three golds in the senior men’s section.

Ed Dodd (3:59.77) won the 1500m, finishing clear of Richard Bartram (Guernsey, 4:01.29) and CoP’s under-20 runner Cameron Walker-Powell (4:01.57).

Paul Navesey took the 5000m gold, clocking 15:40.24 to win by just three seconds from William Boutwood (Winchester & District, 15:43.24).

And 1Elliott Evans (58.34) won the 400m hurdles, ahead of Aidan Loane (Jersey, 63.09) and CoP’s Dan Smith (67.38).

There were four CoP golds in the under-20 men’s category.

William Campbell (4:09.87) won the 1500m, beating Luca Hamblen (Aldershot, Farnham & District, 4:12.02) and CoP’s Malek Roostaei (4:19.85).

Alex Smart was a clear winner in the 3000m, clocking 9:01.05 – runner-up Joe O'Brien (Havant) recording 9:16.83.

In the 400m hurdles, Zac Williams recorded 57.43 to push Jacob Patey (Isle of Wight, 60.35) into second place.

And in the long jump, Vojtech Berger (6.63) leap 33m further than runner-up Arran Topham (Basingstoke & Mid Hants).

Tyler Pattison was second in the discus, throwing 43.44m – Mikun Adeniran (Basingstoke & Mid Hants) triumphed with 45.42.

Jamie Hooker was third in the hammer, recording 12.13m – way behind winner Charlie Elford-Pond (Winchester & District) whose 57.09m effort was almost 30m further than runner-up Daniel Ross (Jersey, 29.34).

Joseph Mason (48.94) was runner-up in the javelin, beaten only by Callum Taylor (Harrow, 66.44m).

In the under-15 boys section, Jersey’s Charlie Le Mains claimed a sprint double – 11.71s in the 100m and 23.99s in the 200m. In the latter event CoP’s Harvey Beckles was third in 24.30.

Beckles, though, was triumphant in the 80m hurdles, clocking 13.67s to finish ahead of Ewan Gwyer (New Forest, 13.94s).

Tom Gaisford was the only entrant in the triple jump, where he recorded a best of 9.93m. He was also third in the high jump with a leap of 1.55m – compared to winner Felix Summers (Wimborne, 1.63m).

Two CoP runners finished in the top three of the under-13 boys 100m.

Kai La croix clocked 13.11s and Aidon Gerald 13.67 – but the gold went to the Isle of Wight’s Remy Deegan (12.27s).

Deegan also won the 800m, recording 2:16.08m, with CoP’s Toby Baker (2:19.80) runner-up.

Justin Klepacz recorded 4:47.50 to finish second in the 1500m, behind Archie Burniston (Basingstoke & Mid Hants, 4:46.66).

1 . Ed Dodd won the senior men's 1500m Ed Dodd won the senior men's 1500m in a time of 3:59.77. CoP colleague Cameron Walker-Powell, right, was third in 4:01.57. Picture by Paul Smith Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . Paul Navesey won the 5000m senior men's title Paul Navesey won the 5000m senior men's title in a time of 15:40.24. Picture by Paul Smith Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . Harvey Beckles won the under-15 boys 80m hurdles Harvey Beckles won the under-15 boys 80m hurdles in 13.67s. Picture by Paul Smith Photo: Paul_A_Smith Photo Sales

4 . Tyler Pattison about to launch the discus. Picture by Paul Smith Tyler Pattison about to launch the discus. Picture by Paul Smith Photo: - Photo Sales