Gosport Borough CC enjoy great start - but end up losing Southern Premier League curtain-raiser

Gosport Borough captain Lee Harrop top scored in his side's SPL Divsion 3 loss to Hook & Newnham Basics 2nds. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

But prior to skipper Kevin Light walking in at No 7 for Hook & Newnham Basics 2nds, Borough were well on top in the Division 3 curtain-raiser.

Both clubs were both promoted from the Hampshire League at the end of 2019 and the victory odds were in Gosport’s favour when Jacob Harris (3-16) and Ollie Creal (3-30) reduced Hook to 59-5.

But No 6 Ben Allnutt (59) and Light (44) revived Hook’s fortunes with a century sixth-wicket stand, taking their side to a competitive 183 all out.

Shane Brewer then ran through Borough’s top order at the KGV.

He dismissed opener Ollie Creal (5), Viv Richards (0), Charlie Creal (3) and Tom Larner (0). And with Harris clean bowled by Daniel Moore for a single, Gosport slumped to 50-5.

Skipper Lee Harrop was propping up one end but when he was trapped leg before by Brewer (5-16 off eight overs, including eight wides) the visitors were 58-6 and heading for defeat.

The tail wagged a bit - Craig Stares (24) the second top scorer at No 9 - but Harry Warner (3-21) helped bowl Gosport out for 129 to leave Hook 54-run winners.

Rain washed out Purbrook’s chances of building on a promising start in their opening game against Langley Manor.

Skipper Josh McCoy and Tom Amis had both taken two wickets to leave Manor 50-4 after 14 overs at Purbook Heath before the rains arrived.