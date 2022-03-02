Gosport Borough Hockey Club youngsters impress in county tournament
Gosport Borough Hockey Club’s under-10s finished third in an England Hockey In2Hockey Area Cup competition.
The eight-strong team - six boys and two girls - faced some of the best clubs in the county in Basingstoke.
The squad had been entered as a boys team so only two girls could be selected; there aren’t enough girls in that age group at Gosport to be entered on their own.
The teams were split into two pools and Gosport won their opening four 12-minute matches, and only losing their penultimate pool B game to eventual runners up Haslemere.
Gosport’s only other defeat, in eight games, was against eventual winners Basingstoke in the semi-final. In the third/fourth place play-off, they defeated pool A runners-up Fareham 4-1.
Coach Stuart Blower and umpire Sophie Price completed the travelling Gosport party, with the team sponsored by Ocean King Fish and Chips of Forton Road, Gosport.
Match results: 2-0 Win v Alton; 2-0 Win v Fleet and Ewshot; 1-0 Win v Portsmouth; 2-1 Win v Havant’ 1-1 Loss v Haslemere; 2-0 Win v Winchester; 0-4 Loss to Basingstoke (SF); 4-1 Win v Fareham (3/4th place play-off).
*Further info about Gosport Borough Hockey Club from gosportboroughhockeyclub.com or email [email protected]