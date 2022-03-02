Gosport Borough Hockey Club youngsters impress in county tournament

Gosport Borough Under-10s From left - Oliver Bell, Lily Farmer, Jonah Royle, William Kemp, Oliver Blower, Angharad O’Meara, Jacob Davis and Tomas Sutton (GK).

The eight-strong team - six boys and two girls - faced some of the best clubs in the county in Basingstoke.

The squad had been entered as a boys team so only two girls could be selected; there aren’t enough girls in that age group at Gosport to be entered on their own.

The teams were split into two pools and Gosport won their opening four 12-minute matches, and only losing their penultimate pool B game to eventual runners up Haslemere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport’s only other defeat, in eight games, was against eventual winners Basingstoke in the semi-final. In the third/fourth place play-off, they defeated pool A runners-up Fareham 4-1.

Coach Stuart Blower and umpire Sophie Price completed the travelling Gosport party, with the team sponsored by Ocean King Fish and Chips of Forton Road, Gosport.

Match results: 2-0 Win v Alton; 2-0 Win v Fleet and Ewshot; 1-0 Win v Portsmouth; 2-1 Win v Havant’ 1-1 Loss v Haslemere; 2-0 Win v Winchester; 0-4 Loss to Basingstoke (SF); 4-1 Win v Fareham (3/4th place play-off).