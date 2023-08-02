Gosport bowler Muhammad Ali delivers series of knock-out blows in Southern Premier League success

Gosport Borough bowler Muhammad Ali took a career best 5-20 against Bashley 2nds. Picture: Keith Woodland

There were five blows in all - Ali recording a career best 5-20 as the hosts were routed for 67 in reply to Borough’s 158 all out.

Bashley were reduced to 17-5 with Ali bagging four of the wickets. And he had his first five-wicket SPL haul when skipper Phil Morris fell to make it 31-6.

Even more impressively, all five of Ali’s wickets were bowled!

Louis Prichard (22) was the only batter in double figures for a Bashley 2nds side who remain rooted to the foot of the fourth tier table.

Gosport, after winning the toss, had recovered from 7-2 to post 158 - helped by a 102-run stand for the third wicket between Aussie opener Ollie Lunt (54) and Jacob Harris (43). Extras (25) was next highest.

Havant 2nds remain firmly in the promotion hunt after Henry Pelling-Smith’s career best for the club helped them beat Trojans.

Pelling-Smith’s first two wickets reduced the visitors to 2-2 and he ended with 4-12 as Trojans were bowled out for 123 after losing the toss.

Evergreen Richard Hindley, making a rare appearance for the 2nds, opened the batting in reply and made 32.