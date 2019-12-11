Have your say

Mateusz Bereznicki will have no problem making the step up into the senior boxing ranks.

That’s the view of the Gosport Boxing Club fighter’s coach Darren Blair as he prepares for a big year in 2020.

The Polish boxer landed a fourth English national youth crown of his career by claiming the NABGC under-86kg 2001-class open class title in Manchester.

That added to his two ABA youth wins and a previous NABGC youth title success.

But despite Bereznicki still being able to compete in the junior ranks in 2020, Blair is focusing on the senior set up for his fighter.

The Gosport Boxing Club coach believes the 18-year-old has what it takes to land the Southern Counties title and make an impression in the England National Amateur Championships next year.

‘He’s now turning senior this year.

‘It’s now his chance to prove it as a senior, just as he has done in the youth ranks.

‘There’s one more year for him in the NABGC because they’ve opened in up for another year.

‘But that’s the least of our worries, he’s ready to go as a senior now.

‘There are so many more boys about for him now in the senior ranks.

‘He’s ready to do it as a senior.’

Blair is looking to line up a couple of senior bouts for Bereznicki early in 2020.

The Polish fighter’s attention will then turn to the English National Amateur Championships in April.

Although unsure whether Bereznicki is ready to go all the way in that competition, Blair feels it’s a chance for the Gosport boxer to show his senior credentials.

‘We’re more worried about the senior elites, which are in April,’ admitted Blair.

‘He’s sparring the boys that won the Southern Counties last year.

‘He’s ready for them.

‘His aim is to win the Southern Counties.

‘Whether he is ready for a senior elite title yet, I’m not sure.

‘But time will tell on that one.

‘But he’s up for it, I can’t knock the kid.

‘He trains and trains and trains.

‘Tony Gaze, who is his main coach, has been taking him here, there and everywhere for sparring.

‘He’s definitely ready to turn senior and prove how good he is in those ranks.’