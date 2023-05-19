Gosport potter Colin Norton shines in final leg of Cuestars Masters Tour

Gosport potter Colin Norton

The 57-year-old from Gosport won a fourth tournament of the season on the midweek snooker circuit for players aged 55 or over.

Norton, an ardent Gary Numan fan, dropped only one frame out of 15 - to Phil Butler (Bournemouth).

And he knocked in seven breaks of more than 40 during the Snooker Hub-sponsored event.

Beaten finalist John Hunter (Andover) completed a hat-trick of ranking titles. Norton finished the season in second place, ahead of Neil Carroll (Southampton).

Masters rankings include points earned by over-55 players on the Cuestars Seniors Tour.

Al Maher qualified for his second semi-final in four days. The Londoner, who reached the last-four on the Seniors Tour at the same club on Sunday, lost 2-0 to Norton.

To find out more the amateur game, visit snookerhub.co.uk.

BREAKS

Colin Norton: 57, 54, 49, 47, 47, 43, 40.

Steve Allen: 52.

John Hunter: 46.

RESULTS

ROUND-ROBIN GROUP A: 1st, John Hunter (Salisbury SC); 2nd, Al Maher (Frames, Coulsdon); 3rd, Dennis Tristram (Shots, Watford); 4th, Paul Burt (Salisbury SC)

ROUND-ROBIN GROUP B: 1st, Colin Norton (Stoke SC, Gosport); 2nd, Ray Grall (Hayes WMC); 3rd, Phil Butler (Bournemouth Constitutional Club); 4th, Steve Allen (Totton Rec); 5th, Andrew Darken (Feltham Constitutional Club).

ROUND-ROBIN GROUP C: 1st, Neil Carroll (Chandlers Ford SC); 2nd, Mark Thomas (Shots, Watford); 3rd, Steve Ashton (Salisbury SC); 4th, Kevin Morris (Woking SC); 5th, Adrian Walsh (Fareham SC).

QUARTER-FINALS (12 pts): Hunter 2-0 Butler, Thomas 2-0 Grall, Norton 2-0 Tristram, Maher 2-0 Carroll.

SEMI-FINALS (£10, 15 pts): Hunter 2-0 Thomas, Norton 2-0 Maher.