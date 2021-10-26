'I'm not retiring, just changing my role' - Alex Thomson

But the 47-year-old hasn’t ruled out entering the 2028/29 tournament in what would be his sixth attempt to win what has been described as the toughest sporting race on the planet.

Thomson has competed on the IMOCA (International Monohull Open Class Association) circuit for almost 20 years. Highlights include finishing in the top three of the Vendee Globe twice.

‘I love the sport but it’s now time for me to spend more time on land, with my young family,’ admitted Thomson.

‘My wife Kate has single-handedly raised our children for the last 10 years whilst I have pursued my dream. Now I want to support Kate and allow her the same opportunity that she has given me.

‘This doesn’t mean that I am retiring, just changing my role, from spending most of my time at sea, to spending more of it on land.’

Thomson’s first attempt at becoming the first non-Frenchman to win the Vendee in 2004/05 ended with structural damage to his boat. Four years later he was forced to retire after only six days at sea.

Thomson’s first podium finish was third in 2012 in a time of 80 days and 19 hours - two days behind winner François Gabart).

He improved that to second in 2016/17, finishing in 74 days, 19 hours, 35 minutes and 15 seconds - around 16 hours behind Armel Le Cléach.

At the time they were the two fastest times ever recorded in the Vendee Globe, and Thomson was only the second British sailor to finish runner-up (after Ellen MacArthur in 2000/21).

Thomson again failed to finish in the 2020/21 Vendee, suffering rudder damage on the 21st day at sea.

He now plans to spend time promoting sailing around the world.

‘Aside from being a skipper, I have always believed that it is my role to be an ambassador for our sport, telling the story to an international audience,’ he explained.

‘In the last 20 years we have sailed to every corner of the globe, from Russia to Mexico, Canada, Australia, and Taiwan and even up the River Yangtze to Shanghai, China.

‘There is a huge global fanbase who follow and love the Vendée Globe.

‘I want to continue to promote the sport, tell the story and share my knowledge and experience, but with a focus on the next generation.’

Thomson and his team, 5 West Ltd, will remain together. ‘The goal has always been to win the Vendée Globe, which to me remains the toughest sporting challenge left in the world today, and we haven’t accomplished that yet,’ he said.