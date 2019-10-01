Great start for City of Portsmouth in Hampshire Women’s League hockey curtain-raiser

City of Portsmouth women’s 1st XI opened their Hampshire Premier League hockey season with an away victory.

They produced a solid 2-0 success over last season’s bogey team Andover.

Always a physical affair, this encounter was no different with the hosts opening strongly and pressing back a rather tentative Portsmouth team.

Pompey found it difficult to keep the ball and only stirling defensive work from sweeper Nadz Moore kept Andover at bay.

Gradually Portsmouth weathered the storm and began to assert themselves, earning a string of short corners.

A slick routine between Moore and Zoe Wimshurst resulted in a reverse stick shot by Loz Stewart with Sofia Gomez picking up the rebound to scramble the ball home.

Pompey asserted almost complete control through the second period.

A well-drilled strike from the top of the circle brought a sharp save from keeper Harriet Read, and Portsmouth broke smoothly down their left.

Gomez struck a fine shot which evaded the keeper with Katie Poulson-Pond sliding the ball into an empty net.

Portsmouth’s first home game this weekend is against a Fleet & Ewshot side who thrashed Bournemouth 3rds 6-0 last Saturday.

Nicola Puckett struck twice as the women’s 2nds defeated visiting Wimborne Wayferers 3rds 3-1 in Division 2 of the Hampshire League.

Kez Winter was also on target and the player of the match award was shared between Hayley Armstrong and Puckett.

Miranda Cooper, Michaela Chandler and Sarah Stewart were on target as the women’s 3rds caned Petersfield 4-0 in Division 4 of the Hampshire League.

The 4ths travelled to Basingstoke with 14 players and without a recognised goalkeeper.

Despite this, Portsmouth led at the interval courtesy of a goal from Jess Attrill.

It was a different story in the second period, though, as Basingstoke struck six times.

Player of the match was awarded to Isabel Slack for her fabulous defending.

City of Portsmouth's U16 boys defeated New Forest away in an attritional battle.

Sam Hargreaves slotted home the only goal of the game following a fast attack after winning the ball on the halfway line.