Gym 01's Elliott Hoye predicts a 'beatdown' in Shock N Awe 30 main event at Portsmouth Guildhall

Elliott Hoye is ready to light up Portsmouth Guildhall with a barnstorming performance in the Shock N Awe 30 main event.

The flyweight, who trains at Fratton’s Gym 01, tops the bill of the promotion’s stacked 10th-anniversary card on Saturday.

Hoye makes a record 12th appearance in the Shock N Awe cage against Shamsul Haque.

The Brighton-born ace is aiming to extend his professional record to 7-1 after dominating Aaron Laleye in Kettering last month.

Hoye believes he’s fully worthy of his main-event berth – and he’s ready to deliver a dazzling display.

He said: 'It’s my 12th fight on Shock N Awe and it’s only right I’m in the main event.

‘I’ve sold a lot of tickets as well so there will be a loud crowd and I’m excited.

‘In the Portsmouth area, I’m one of the top guys at the minute and Shock N Awe always have an emphasis on the lighter weight classes.

‘It’s nice to be the main event over the heavier weight classes, but I’ve fought on the show more than anyone and it makes sense.

‘I know where I’m going and so do the promoters, Gareth (Johnson) and Brian (Adams).

‘I think it’s going to be a beatdown and I’m excited to fight this guy.’

Haque (8-7) returns to the cage after a three-year absence.

Although he’s more experienced in the pro ranks, Hoye is confident he’ll triumph in style.

He added: ‘He is a good fighter and I’m excited for a bit of a yardstick.

‘We are very confident with my skill set and the level I’m operating at.

‘But you still need to test it to see where you are at.

‘I think I’m on that next level but you still have to go and beat those guys to prove it to the rest of the division.

‘It’ll be a good yardstick and it will be a solid, tough fight – but if the assumptions of my skills are correct then it’s going to be a good night.

‘He’ll be smart but this is my 25th fight including amateurs so I’m not worried about him having any extra levels.’

