Hain & Co frustrate Hampshire as Warwickshire claim unlikely Ageas Bowl draw

Sam Hain’s second century of the match – along with brave half-centuries from Ben Mike and Jeetan Patel’s – handed Warwickshire an unlikely Specsavers County Championship draw against Hampshire, writes Alex Smith.

Batsman Hain hadn’t scored a first-class hundred for three years coming into the match, but after 129 not out in the first innings and 104 in the second he appears to have found red-ball form.

He was brilliantly partnered by Leicestershire loanee Mike, who claimed his maiden half century, in a 120-run partnership, as they frustrated Hampshire.

Then skipper Patel led another long partnership with fellow tailender Henry Brookes as the Ageas Bowl visitors completed an incredible rear-guard performance.

The draw means Warwickshire edged further away from the relegation place, as they took 10 points from the match, while Hampshire’s title hopes took another huge dent despite a 13-point haul.

Hampshire had looked on course for their fourth Championship victory of the season as they needed seven wickets on day four.

Kyle Abbott had taken three wickets in a galvanic evening period on day three, which accounted for both openers Dominic Sibley and Will Rhodes, plus nightwatchman Olly Stone.

And he almost began the final day in style when Hain edged behind but was spilled by a diving Lewis McManus.

Six overs later, Abbott bowled Rob Yates while coming around the wicket to sneak between bat and pad.

In his next over, Adam Hose made the mistake of leaving a straight delivery from Abbott.

That left the visitors 52 for five and Abbott with figures of five for 78 - his fourth five-wicket haul of the season.

Hain frustrated Hampshire with a 51-run stand with Tim Ambrose for the sixth wicket.

But Keith Barker was rewarded for accurate bowling in both innings against his former county as Ambrose edged to Ajinkya Rahane at second slip.

Hain passed 50 for the second time in the match in 77 balls as he teamed up with Mike for the seventh wicket.

They provided Hampshire with an incredible amount of frustration as they battled through the entire afternoon session as the pair scored 120 in 40 overs, to hand the away side hope of an unlikely win.

Hain then reached his second hundred of the game in 188 balls.

Mike moved to his personal best score of 68 not out, having reach his maiden half century in 89 balls.

But the Mike and Hain vigil ended when Ian Holland, with three overs still to bowl until the second new ball, found Mike’s outside edge to be caught behind.

Organ then found a ball to turn out the rough and into the stumps to finally dismiss Hain.

But the second new ball didn’t hand Hampshire the wickets they desired as Patel crunched his first fifty since 2017, in 53 balls.

Patel, with Brookes, held their ground for almost two hours, and 27 overs, to put on 112 for the ninth wicket to secure the draw, with hands shaken with a ball to spare.