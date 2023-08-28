Hambledon's Justin Behrens, right, took three wickets in his side's SPL Division 1 victory over Portsmouth. Picture: Keith Woodland

A few weeks ago, they appeared doomed to relegation from Division 1 after losing 10 of their opening 11 completed fixtures.

But they followed up wins over second-placed Andover and Sarisbury Athletic with a 33-run success over fourth-placed Portsmouth.

After the hosts had been bowled out for 159, Portsmouth were handed a rain-revised target of 122 off 31 overs.

The unlikely figure of Chris Pratt and Justin Behrans shared seven wickets, though, as the visitors were routed for just 88.

Hambledon’s final game is against the only team in the second tier below them, long since relegated New Milton.

Not even a win will be good enough, as their fate is in others’ hands.

The Dons will be relegated unless they score 18 points more than Rowledge or 19 points more than Ventnor.

But bear in mind Ventnor visit Rowledge, it’s far from an impossible situation.

Pratt opened the bowling for Hambledon against Portsmouth, only the third time this season he had turned his arm over.

In his previous spells, he recorded 1-43 and 0-21. Indeed, since the start of the 2018 season he had only taken nine wickets.

Remarkably, he bagged 4-16 on this occasion - starting with the dismissals of openers Ben Duggan (2) and Jack Marston (0) as Portsmouth slipped to 12-2.

When he removed Dan Wimble (24) and Sujeeth Daini first ball, Portsmouth were 32-4 and Pratt had taken them all!

Behrens took 3-17 as the visitors were all out in the 23rd over.

Earlier, Joseph Kooner-Evans (4-32) had removed the Dons top four as they crashed to 45-4 after electing to bat.

Jonty Oliver (25), Mark Butcher (22 and captain Spencer Le Clercq (21) provided some middle order resistance.

There were vital runs, too, from tailenders Ollie Bembridge (16) and James Restell (16 not out).

Nathan Feltham struck an unbeaten half-century as Sarisbury defeated champions Basingstoke & North Hants.

Asked to chase a rain-revised target of 209 off 48 overs, Feltham strode to the crease with his side 94-4.

He put on 74 for the fifth wicket with Jack Robson (43) before adding an unbroken 41 for the sixth with skipper Rob Franklin (19 not out).