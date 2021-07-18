Hambledon, still 100 per cent at the top of the Southern Premier League Division 3 table. Back (from left): Ben Harding, Chris Pratt, Henry Glanfield, Dan McGovern, Will Hardman, Shahryar Khan. Front: George Marshall, George Harding, Spencer Le-Clercq, Jonty Oliver, Mark Butcher. Picture: Mike Vimpany

He was stumped for 99, going for a big hit to bring up three figures in style, as the Division 3 leaders extended their 100 per cent campaign to seven matches against second-placed Hook & Newnham Basics 2nds.

Glanfield had struck 12 fours and two sixes in his 74-ball innings as the hosts posted 232-7 after winning the toss.

The Norwegian international put on 87 for the third wicket with Chris Pratt (34) while Jonty Oliver (24) provided late order runs.

Glanfield has now compiled 368 runs in his last five Division 3 innings - 56, 111, 12, 90 and 99 - at an average of 73.6.

Glanfield wasn’t finished yet, though. After Hook had reached 52-0 in reply, he bagged three wickets as they stumbled to 82-4 - finishing with 3-32 off eight overs.

Charlie Neville and Oliver James hit 38 apiece and wicket-keeper Thomas May 37, but no Hook batsman was able to get the big score needed and the visitors closed on 188-8 (Oliver 3-37).

Hook remain in second place - the top two go up - but Gosport Borough closed the gap with victory over Langley Manor.

Asked to chase Langley’s 193-9 total, Borough openers Lee Harrop and Ollie Creal both made a half-century.

Harrop was first to depart, bowled by Tom Spencer for 50 with the score on 94, and Creal hit 51 before he was dismissed.

No 4 Jacob Harris kept the runs coming, and was very close to becoming the third Gosport player to reach a half-century.

He was 49 not out,off 42 balls with six fours and a six, as Borough passed the winning line in the 39th over.

Earlier, Scott Taylor had continued his superb bowling form as Langley failed to build on reaching 108-1 (Graham Noble 79).