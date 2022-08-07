Hambledon’s Matt De Villiers reaches 1,000 Southern Premier League run milestone with FIFTH century of stellar summer

The South African struck his FIFTH Division 2 century of the campaign - 102 - in a 72-run victory over Hook & Newnham Basics 2nds at Ridge Meadow.

It was the Dons’ 12th win in 13 completed matches and keeps them on track for back-to-back promotions.

As for De Villiers, he now needs just 31 more runs to set a new Southern Premier League seasonal record.

Matt De Villiers has reached 1,000 Southern Premier League runs - the first batter to do so since 2005.

The current record - 1,076 - was set in 2005 by Will Prozesky, who played for Havant and Purbrook.

De Villiers is only the fourth man to reach four figures since Hampshire legend Robin Smith set a new Southern League run record of 1,015 for Trojans 40 years ago.

Smith’s record was beaten twice in 2003, when South African Erasmus Hendriske - also playing for Trojans - hit 1,025 Division 3 runs. But that same year, Kiwi Neal Parlane set a new record with 1,074 for Totton-based BAT in the top flight.

Parlane’s record stood for just two years, before Prozesky topped it by just two runs.

De Villiers is just the second player to score five SPL tons in a single season - Hendriske had achieved the feat in 2003.

Table-topping Hambledon certainly needed De Villiers’ latest masterclass against Hook. He was one of only three batters to make double figures, with Henry Glanfield (54) helping him add 124 for the third wicket.

De Villiers’ fifth century was made off 90 balls, hitting 17 boundaries, in a team total of 217.

Ben Reilly (3-14) and James Restall (3-36) starred as Hook plunged to 87-8 in reply. Reilly, who plays for the club’s under-17s, hadn’t taken a wicket on the four previous occasions he had bowled in the league this year.

Will Gardner (32) and No 10 Ollie May (28 not out) put on a defiant 58 for the ninth wicket, a stand which ended when Mark Butcher produced a run out.

Ryan Bone was the undoubted man of the match as Waterlooville suffered a seven-wicket loss against Hartley Wintney.

First, Bone bagged 4-34 as Ville posted 215-9 off their 50 overs. He claimed the wickets of Archie Reynolds - whose 75 was the highest of his five SPL half-centuries in 2022 - and Gabriel Broadhurst (48). The pair had shared an opening stand of 134.

Hartley’s reply began badly when Tim Jackson dismissed Jonny Kerr first ball.

But all that did was bring Bone to the wicket, who followed up his SPL best with the ball by smacking an SPL best with the bat.