Hampshire beaten by eight wickets at Gloucestershire in rain-affected T20 Vitality Blast tie

Ross Whiteley hit 41 not out off 25 balls for Hampshire in their T20 Blast loss at Gloucestershire. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images

Ross Whiteley smashed an unbeaten 41 off 25 balls as Hampshire recovered from 114-6 in 16.2 overs to post a respectable 158-7 after being put in, experienced slow left armer Tom Smith returning 3-26 in four overs.

Gloucestershire's reply was then interrupted by rain, which caused 11 overs to be lost, and when the players returned at 9.15pm the home side were chasing a revised target of 84 from nine overs.

Wells led the charge, scoring a superb 43 from 22 balls with three sixes and three fours, while Charlesworth helped himself to three fours and a brace of sixes, smashing 29 off 15 deliveries to guide the home side to victory with five balls to spare.

Defending champions Hampshire remain fourth in the South group, but missed an opportunity to extend their lead to four points over Glamorgan.

Gloucestershire have yet to nail down their performances in the powerplay this season and they again lost an early wicket, Roelofsen driving uppishly against John Turner and offering a straightforward catch to mid-on.

The home side had reached 15-1 in the third over when the onset of heavy rain forced the players off. When the elements finally relented and play resumed just over an hour later, Gloucestershire needed a further 69 runs in 40 balls.

Their hopes were initially dented when Hammond hit Dawson to mid-off and departed for four in the fourth over with the score on 30-2.

Undeterred by the loss of his captain, Wells plundered a brace of fours off one Dawson over and then greeted Nathan Ellis with a straight-driven four.

Charlesworth proved a willing accomplice, smashing two fours and a six off three successive deliveries in the sixth over, at which point the home side needed a further 29 runs off 18 balls.

Rising to the occasion in magnificent fashion, Charlesworth hit Turner for a straight six and ramped the next ball for four in an over that yielded 11 runs, further reducing the target to 18 off the last two overs.

Wells then reverse-swept Benny Howell for another six as the hosts brought the rate down to a run a ball in the penultimate over.

Hammond earlier won his first toss as captain, inserted Hampshire and saw Zafar Gohar clean bowl Ben McDermott in the second over, the Australian playing down the wrong line and losing middle stump without scoring.

James Vince and Toby Albert afforded the innings impetus in a boundary-studded stand of 41 in 4.3 overs as the visitors seized the initiative. Just when Gloucestershire needed to pull something out of the hat, Wells obliged, running in from wide mid-off and scoring a direct hit to brilliantly run out Vince for 15 as he attempted to pinch a quick single off David Payne in the sixth over.

Thereafter, the home side deployed spin at both ends in a quest for containment, a policy that elicited some success as Albert and Joe Weatherley worked hard to advance the score to 71-2. Although Weatherley deployed the reverse sweep to score boundaries at the expense of Zafar and Smith, the third wicket pair were largely restricted to scampering quick singles.

His patience at breaking point, Albert eventually pulled the trigger and hoisted van Buuren straight to Tom Price at long-on with the score on 84, departing for a 33-ball 36 in the twelfth over having added 43 in partnership with Weatherley.

Ollie Price became the fourth spinner to be deployed as Gloucestershire opted to take the pace off, Weatherley pulling him for six over mid-wicket in an attempt to improve the rate as Hampshire raised three figures in the 15th.

But the wily Smith struck a double blow in the next over, having Weatherley stumped for 37 and then, three balls later, bowling James Fuller for one to reduce the visitors to 102-5.

Smith then snared former team-mate Howell before he could inflict any damage, Price racing in from deep mid-wicket to take a startling one-handed catch low to the ground and bring the crowd the life.

In danger of falling short on 114-6 in the 17th, Hampshire were indebted to the hard-hitting Whitely, who tucked into the seamers in muscular fashion to harvest three fours and two sixes in a frenetic knock of 41 not out off 25 balls.