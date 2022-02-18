Hampshire bring Australian international Big Bash League record holding batsman in for T20 Blast campaign

The 27-year-old will arrive at the Ageas Bowl as one of the most powerful and dangerous short-format batters in the world.

McDermott made his name in the Australian Big Bash League and finished as the leading run scorer in the most recent 2021-22 competition, scoring 577 runs at an average of 48.08 across 13 matches.

He also crashed a maiden half-century for the Aussies in the recent international T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Hampshire have signed Australian international Ben McDermott for the T20 Blast campaign Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

On his Hampshire arrival, McDermott, who previously had a stint with Derbyshire, said: ‘I am really excited to join the Hawks for this summer’s Vitality Blast. I’m looking forward to joining James Vince and the team at The Ageas Bowl and am hoping I can contribute to a successful T20 campaign.’

Ben is the son of former Australian fast-bowler Craig McDermott and become the first player to score successive centuries in the BBL while playing for Hobart Hurricanes this season.

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said: ‘Ben is an exciting talent and we are really pleased that he’s joining us for the Vitality Blast. He had an excellent BBL and his power and ability to clear the ropes make him an excellent fit for us. We are looking forward to seeing him in a Hawks shirt this summer.’