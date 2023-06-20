US Portsmouth skipper Farai Shoko batting against Fareham 2nds. Picture: Keith Woodland

Sam Lindsay and Peter Briggs shared seven wickets as US collapsed from 61-1 to 98 all out in a Division 4 South fixture at Bath Lane.

Openers Jason Jeal (36) and skipper Farai Shoko (26) put on 53, but no one else made double figures - extras (16) the next highest score.

The next three batters in the US top five - Neil Hards, Lenniel Williams and Jack Cottan - all failed to trouble the scorers, Briggs (3-31) taking two of those wickets.

Peter Briggs, right, took three wickets as Fareham & Crofton routed US Portsmouth for 98. Picture: Keith Woodland

Lindsay ended with 4-29 with the last US batter down on the scoresheet as ‘timed out’.

Opener Jon Tucker struck an undefeated 50 as Fareham won by eight wickets inside 15 overs.

Two Portsmouth 3rds batters were close to a maiden HL century in a high-scoring win at Fair Oak 3rds.

Wajahat Rajper was dismissed six short of his hundred, while opener Jacob Mikurenda hit 92 on what his his HL debut for Portsmouth.

Sam Lindsay took four wickets for Fareham & Croton. Picture: Keith Woodland

According to the Play Cricket website, Mikurenda’s previous innings had come for Locks Heath’s midweek XI in 2021!

With James Boorah (35) and Joseph Stretton (30) also in the runs, Portsmouth amassed 280-5 off 45 overs after electing to bat.

Opener James Featherstone (60) got Fair Oak’s reply off to a good start.

There were also runs from middle order pair Mitch LeTissier (42) - son of Southampton FC legend Matt - and Matt Smith (38).

Fareham & Crofton 2nds bowler Charlie Stubbs. Picture: Keith Woodland

Fair Oak, though, lost their last wicket on 268 (Stretton 3-42).

Like Portsmouth, Kerala 2nds have also won five of their opening six games.

The latest was a seven-wicket success at Folland where, asked to chase 185 for victory, Rakesh Janardhanan (not out) and Roshan Radhakrishnan both made 70 in an opening stand of 152.

Emsworth 2nds are rooted to the foot of the table after losing their opening six games.