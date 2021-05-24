Hampshire Cricket League round-up - Ellis stars with bat and ball as Hayling Island go top

Matt Davies, left, bowled the final Portsmouth Community over, and Waterlooville's Will Chrystal, right, ended unbeaten on 29 as his side lost by 10 runs at Cockleshell Gardens. Picture Ian Hargreaves

Hayling were struggling on 31-3 against Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths when Ellis strode in at No 6.

He proceeded to whack seven sixes and five fours in racing to an unbeaten 85 off just 49 deliveries.

Skipper Anthony Watton’s 23 was the next highest score as Hayling posted 188-8 off their 40 overs at the Langstone Harbour sports ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Brooks (3-28) and Harry Yard (2-47) were P & S’ most successful wicket-takers.

Ellis was later handed the ball as second change bowler and dismissed both P & S openers Danny Fry-Sperring (35) and James Curwood (11).

He ended with 3-7 and Glenn Kavanagh bagged 3-9 as P & S were bowled out for 115 to lose by 73 runs.

Apart from the openers, only No 9 Brooks (14) and last man Ben Hallett (10) reached double figures.

Portsmouth Community are in second place after securing a 10-run victory over Waterlooville 3rds at Cockleshell Gardens.

In a game twice stopped by rain, credit to both teams for wanting to see the fixture completed.

After losing the toss and being put into bat, Community were bowled out for 136.

Opener Mike Bristow (41) and Jamie Nottage (26) top scored with the bat while there were also 30 extras.

Waterlooville bowled with great discipline and control and spinner Osama Sohail was the pick of the bowlers with 5-12.

In reply Waterlooville were restricted to 126-7 off their 40 overs.

Community’s vice captain Dave Going opened the bowling and took 3-16 off his eight overs.

His victims were Ville’s top three of Tom Vetcher (0), Nick Beadle (9) and Phil Gedge (12).

Skipper Charlie Ellis (19) and Stan Reynolds (18) looked to get Ville back in contention, but Going’s run out of Reynolds - via a direct hit from almost on the boundary edge - which ended up being a game changer.

Following that moment, Jack Whiteaway (2-27) and Matt Davies held their nerve at the death.

Davies stepped up to bowl the last over with Ville needing 17 to win. Despite Will Chrystal ending unbeaten on 29, Community collected the victory.

James Swan took four cheap wickets and top scored while opening the batting for Hayling Island 2nds against Portsmouth 4ths.

But even though Portsmouth were bowled out for 119 at Hayling Park, they still ended up winning by 49 runs.

Swan made just 13, but only three of his colleagues also reached double figures - all out for 12 - as Hayling were routed for 70.

Charles Collins took 3-8 off eight overs while there were also cheap scalps for James Collins (2-7) and Alistair Thompson (2-10).

Earlier, Swan had been the eight Hayling bowler used. He was also the most successful, cleaning up the tail with 4-11 off 3.3 overs.

Portsmouth’s top five made just 21 between them, but Charles Collins (40) and Richard Marston (23) provided middle-order resistance.

Bedhampton Mariners 3rds defeated Gosport Borough 4ths by 42 runs at Privett Park.

Sanj Patnaik (40) and opener Paul O’Leary (32) top scored as Mariners were bowled out for 154 off the penultimate ball of their 40-over innings.

Scott Taylor (4-21) was easily the most successful of the eight Borough bowlers used.

Gosport’s target was a rain-reduced 136 from 32 overs, but their reply got off to a dismal start with captain Ryan Gander dismissed by Adam Joy for a duck and No 3 Freddy Boswell also failing to score.

It was 14-3 when Joy accounted for Taylor (6) before Sean Swift (4-18) swept aside the lower middle order as Gosport limped to 93-9 to lose by 42 runs.

Clark Harding led from the front as Purbrook 3rds defeated Sarisbury 5ths by 40 runs.

The skipper top scored with 88 - no-one else got more than 21 - as Purbrook were bowled out for 202 after being inserted.

Ben Adams, the sixth and final bowler used by Sarisbury, picked up 3-38.

A fine all-round bowling performance by Purbrook saw their hosts dismissed for 162.

Opening bowler Jack Hamson - who had earlier hit 21 - completed a fine all-round display by removing both openers Richard Norton (32) and Ian Black (10).

Kieran Whitt struck eight fours in his 53 but all five Purbrook bowlers took wickets with Connor Lyster (2-33) bagging the key wicket of Whitt.

Jack Taylor took 2-30 while 18 wides boosted Sarisbury’s extras to 29.

Mark Masters and George McDowell shared a match-winning century partnership as Locks Heath 3rds defeated Burridge 4ths by six wickets in Division 6 Central of the Hampshire League.

Replying to Burridge’s 171-7 total, Locks slithered to 54-4 with Robbie Robinson having hit 42 of those runs.

Masters (62 not out off 78 balls) and McDowell (45 not out off 63 balls) proceeded to add an unbroken 118 for the fifth wicket as Locks won with five balls of their 40 overs remaining.

David Whitlock (56) and Paul White (51) had earlier top scored for Burridge after they had been inserted.