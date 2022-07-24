County Division 1 promotion hopefuls Parley blasted 403-6 off 50 overs against Longparish at the weekend.

In their previous fixture a fortnight earlier, the Dorset-based side had blitzed 428-5 against Tichborne Park!

Teenager Marcus Bragginton (150) and skipper Alex Nippard (112 off 74 balls) had starred in the run feast against Tichborne.

Tom Jacques (53) and Kieran Laird (50 not out) had also joined in the fun, Parley going on to win by 215 runs.

Against Longparish, Nippard (136) and opener Sam Collins (117) reached three figures.

Wicket-keeper Roshan Embalagama then came in at No 5 - with the score already 329-3 - to whack eight sixes in racing to 63 off 23 balls!

Nippard was eventually dismissed by Nathan Smith, who conceded 97 runs off his 10 overs - including 12 wides.

Longparish were bowled out for 158 in reply to lose by a crushing 245-run margin.

Parley are on course to win promotion to the Hampshire League - the top two in County Division 1 of the HL go up and they are currently 22 points ahead of third-placed Old Basing with six games left.

Top are Compton & Chandlers Ford, whose former Zimbabwe youth international Tinashe Bruce Chimbambo smashed a stunning century at the weekend.

Chimbambo - who played the last of his 13 first class games for Mountaineers in March 2021 - blitzed 167 as Compton ran up 323 against Bournemouth 2nds.

That was after Compton had been reduced to 13-3!

Chimbambo faced 122 balls, hitting 21 fours and four sixes.

He is currently second in the divisional run charts with 575 runs - 10 more than Nippard.

Bramshaw’s Tom Arnold, though, is a clear leader with 818 runs.