Hampshire Hawks crowned Vitality Blast T20 champions for third time amid huge last-over drama at Edgbaston

Chasing the Hawks' 152-8, the Lightning were well on course at 72-1 in the eighth over before a clatter sent them into the last over needing 11 with two new batsmen at the crease.

Nathan Ellis held his nerve to bowl a fine over which left the Lightning on 151-8 and the Hawks celebrating a famous win.

It was gutting for Lightning who had been spun into a strong position by Matt Parkinson (4-26) after the Hawks chose to bat.

Nathan Ellis of Hampshire celebrates after victory in the Vitality Blast Final . Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The England spinner's wickets included Ben McDermott whose 62 (36 balls) was the only major contribution to a modest total.

At halfway, Lightning were firm favourites and they raced to 50 in 28 balls but then wickets began to fall regularly as the Hawks bowlers and fielders rose to the pressure

The Hawks' decision to bat appeared to have backfired as they lost wickets regularly from the moment Richard Gleeson sent the ninth ball of the innings into James Vince's stumps.

Semi-final hero Tom Prest sent up a fatal top-edged off Luke Wood and then Parkinson got to work removing Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson and McDermott.

Hampshire Hawks' Liam Dawson (left) celebrates dismissing Lancashire Lightning's Keaton Jennings. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Parkinson added his fourth wicket when Ellis was superbly held on the long on rope by Tim David and it was left to Ross Whiteley (22, 20 balls) and Chris Wood (20 not out, 17) to eke their side to a total which gave them something to bowl at.

Lightning lost Phil Salt to the fourth ball of the innings, brilliantly caught by a tumbling Prest at deep mid-wicket, but there were already 12 runs on the board then and the early charge was continued by Steven Croft (36, 25 balls).

Croft and Keaton Jennings added 60 in 43 balls before Hampshire's spinners started to cause turbulence. Croft tickled a leg-side catch to the wicketkeeper off Mason Crane and Dawson had Jennings and Dane Vilas caught at long odd and extra cover respectively.

When James Fuller pinned Tim David lbw, it was 118-5 and suddenly the Lightning nerves were jangling with 35 required from four overs.

Ben McDermott of Hampshire Hawks celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Steven Croft. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images

The first of those, a brilliant one from Ellis, cost just three runs and, as the pressure mounted, Lamb skied Fuller to mid off and Luke Wood was run out.

It came down to 11 needed from the last over, bowled by Ellis, and then six from the last ball...or so we thought!

Ellis bowled Gleeson and the Hawks wheeled away in celebration before noticing a call of no ball.

The Lightning had a reprieve with three now required from a free hit...but Ellis stayed strong to beat the batsman's swipe and this time the Hawks' celebrations could continue.

Tom Prest of Hampshire celebrates with Brad Wheal after taking the catch to dismiss Phil Salt. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Hampshire are now equal with Leicestershire on three wins each at the top of the T20 Blast leaderboard.

Fans enjoying the T20 Finals Day at Edgbaston. Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Luke Wells of Lancashire is run out by James Vince. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images