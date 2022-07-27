Hampshire Hawks Vitality Blast T20 cup final hero Nathan Ellis joins three of his county collagues in Hundred franchise signing

The Australian seamer, who held his nerve during a nail-biting conclusion to seal the T20 title for Hampshire, replaces injured compatriot Riley Meredith in the Lords-based franchise’s squad ahead of next week’s launch.

Ellis took 15 wickets in 13 T20 games for the Hawks in 2022.

Worcestershire’s Pat Brown, who made four T20 appearances for England in 2019, has also been drafted as injury replacement by Oval Invincibles, who have lost Gus Atkinson.

Nathan Ellis celebrates after Hampshire's victory in the Vitality Blast final. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The Invincibles’ women’s side have also been forced into one change, with Sophia Smale joining in place of Emma Jones.

Three overseas signings have also been announced to cover for international absences, with Tabraiz Shamsi deputising for Rashid Khan at Trent Rockets, Josh Inglis for Glenn Maxwell at Spirit and Ireland’s Paul Stirling standing in for Marcus Stoinis at Southern Brave.

Stirling was named player of the match in last year’s inaugural final, leading Brave to the trophy with a knock of 61, but had not been retained.

Brave host Welsh Fire at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl in the opening game of this year’s tournament on August 3.

Three members of Hampshire’s T20 winning squad could be playing that night for the defending champions – skipper James Vince, Joe Weatherley and Ross Whiteley.

Three others – Liam Dawson, Chris Wood and Mason Crane – are new colleagues of Ellis’ at London Spirit.