Hampshire pair Fletcha Middleton and Felix Organ impress in Southern Premier League wins for Havant and St Cross

Hampshire pro Fletcha Middleton hit 73 as Havant won by four wickets at Lymington in the Southern Premier League. Picture by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

Just a few days after recording his highest first class score - 77 in Hampshire’s LV= Championship loss to Lancashire at Southport - the opener was part of a Havant side who travelled to Lymington.

The hosts, after being put in, posted 271-9 declared - a huge improvement on the previous week’s 67 all out against Bashley.

But Middleton and in-form George Metzger helped Havant, who are now second in the table behind runway leaders and defending champions St Cross, to a four-wicket success.

Middleton and Peter Hopson (34) got the visitors off a fine start, putting on 108 for the first wicket.

Middleton - averaging 25.45 in first class action for Hampshire in 2023, where he is an ever present in the Championship XI - hit 11 boundaries being he fell for an 89-ball 73.

Metzger went on to top score with 87, his fourth SPL half-century in his last five innings - previously he had compiled 54, 95, 0 and 70. In amongst that run, he also hit an unbeaten 55 in a T20 Cup tie.

The wicket-keeper struck eight fours and four sixes in an innings only lasting 65 balls.

When Chris Morgan departed for a second ball duck, Havant still had work to do on 232-6.

But teenager Harrison Barnard ,batting at No 7, and evergreen Richard Hindley produced a match-winning unbroken seventh wicket stand of 42.

The youngster was the dominant scorer, hitting an unbeaten 29 off 18 balls - just a few weeks after a career best 86 not out for Havant 3rds in a Hampshire League fixture. Hindley ended undefeated on 21.

Felix Organ, who like Middleton had played for Hampshire in Southport, was also on SPL duty at the weekend.

Like Middleton, he was also dismissed in the 70s as table-topping St Cross defeated Totton & Eling.

Organ hit 12 fours and a six in a 97-ball 76 as St Cross posted 235 all out in Winchester.

The fact they got that many was due to No 9 Michael Booth hitting six fours and two sixes in a 56-ball 58.

He put on 79 for the eighth wicket with No 8 Harry Foyle (19) in what was to prove a crucial partnership.

Skipper Brighton Mugochi returned a superb 7-40 , his career best SPL bowling figures. But they were only his third best overall, having taken 7-31 and 7-36 playing for Henfield in the Sussex League.

Mugochi also top scored for Totton, slapping 41 off 27 balls at No 7, who were dismissed for 165 to lose by 70 runs.

Sam Beer (2-15) and Organ (2-36) were among the wickets, but for the second week running Charlie Gwynn bagged a five-for.

