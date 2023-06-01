James Vince hits out against Surrey, on his way to becoming the leader T20 Blast runscorer of all time. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Vince overtook former Sussex star Luke Wright to reach 5,054 runs in 169 matches with a superlative-ridden 88 not out as Hampshire totted up 156 at The Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

But Jacks smashed eight maximums in an incredible riposte as Surrey extended their unbeaten run, going back to 2015, over Hampshire to 11 matches.

For Surrey it got them back to winning ways after defeat to Sussex Sharks, while defending champions Hampshire have lost two of their first three matches.

‘It would have been nice if we had won the game as well [as get the record],’ said Vince.

‘I didn't know about it until they read it out. It is a nice personal milestone but the result takes the gloss off it.

‘I was given a lot of opportunities when I was younger and that gave me experience from a young age. I enjoy the format and enjoy being here.

‘Maybe over the next or two I will look back and be proud of it.’

Having been stuck in, Vince was forced to wait 17 balls before he finally faced a ball, and he only saw eight balls in the powerplay – which saw Ben McDermott smash 18 before skying to square leg.

Even when he got a go, things were less than fluent between him and Tom Prest, with a pacy hybrid pitch helping the ball skid past the edges and made timing tricky.

His fifty, his 57th in T20s, came in 37 balls, with the 83 stand with scratchy Prest forming the basis of the Hampshire total.

Prest would get stumped for a run-a-ball 33 and Joe Weatherley and Ross Whiteley came and went but the moment was Vince’s.

He overtook Wright in the most Vince way possible, a cover drive. When the stadium announcer Kris Temple informed the crowd of the record he reticently waved before dispatching the largest of his three evening sixes as a more apt celebration.

He is now the 18th-highest run scorer in T20 history, and a rare name on the top run scorer list never to have played in the IPL.

He boasts the two best Blast seasons and, depending on the tournament’s future, his record may not be bettered.

Vince ended up with exactly the same unbeaten 88 as against Middlesex last Friday, and had almost single-handily guided Hampshire to a slightly under-par score – despite facing less than half the balls.

Laurie Evans and Sam Curran also struggled to time the ball consistently and came and went, but Jacks found ways to power over the boundary. He flicked James Fuller over square leg before giving himself space to pump Nathan Ellis over extra cover.

Mason Crane was next for the Jacks six-hitting showcase with a pair of heaves leg side as he arrived at his half-century in 36 balls, but soon saw Sam Curran stumped.

Sunil Narine hit a six then holed out but Jacks continued his onslaught of Crane with a trio of sixes to swing the game toward the visitors. Jamie Smith assisted the cause with a 64-run stand with Jacks.

It was fitting that Jacks scored the winning run with seven balls to spare.