Hampshire thrash Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston to book ninth Vitality Blast T20 Finals Day appearance in 12 years

The Hawks emphatically pooped the Bears' party, denying their hosts a Finals Day place back in Birmingham on July 16 and, at the same time, silencing a big, sun-soaked crowd.

The Hawks were lifted to an imposing 186-6 by the clean hitting of Ben McDermott (61, 36 balls) and Joe Weatherley (47, 31).

Bears linchpin spinners Danny Briggs - who helped Hampshire win their only two T20 titles in 2010 and 2012 - and Jake Lintott took some unaccustomed punishment (a combined six overs for 76), though skipper Carlos Brathwaite stepped up with 4-31.

Hampshire's Brad Wheal celebrates after taking the wicket of Alex Davies. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

The Bears had topped 200 seven times in the group stage but this time were bowled out for only 82 in 13.3 overs by top-drawer bowling led by James Fuller 4-17), Nathan Ellis (3-4) and Brad Wheal (2-19).

It was the second highest win in terms of runs in Hampshire’s T20 history - beaten only by their 112-run thrashing of Sussex at Hove in 2011. It was also Warwickshire/Birmingham’s second highest loss in terms of runs.

The hosts’ 82 was the fifth lowest completed T20 total against Hampshire, and their third lowest of all-time.

After the Hawks chose to bat, England paceman Olly Stone opened up with two excellent overs for eight runs, but McDermott and James Vince soon upped the ante.

Birmingham Bears batsman Alex Davies is bowled by Brad Wheal. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire.

After scoring 11 from the first two overs, they smashed 50 from the next four as the Aussie, in particular, broke loose. McDermott's fourth six, hoisted over extra cover off Briggs, took him to 50 from 28 balls.

The openers added 93 in 56 balls before Brathwaite dismissed both in four balls. Vince (31, 22 balls) edged to wicketkeeper Alex Davies and McDermott dragged a yorker on to his stumps.

It was three wickets in ten balls when Tom Prest missed a reverse sweep and was lbw to Dan Mousley.

Weatherly and Ross Whiteley buried the blip with a stand of 69 in 40 balls before the latter (24, 16) was superbly held by Lintott at long off off Brathwaite.

Birmingham Bears batsman Adam Hose is bowled by Hampshire's James Fuller. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Craig Miles and Adam Hose held their nerve under skiers to oust Weatherley and Liam Dawson respectively, the latter wicket giving Brathwaite his four-for.

The Hawks' total looked about par on a good pitch but they got their talons straight into the Bears' reply as Ellis forced Paul Stirling into a fatal miscue and Wheal's first ball flattened Davies' middle stump.

Sam Hain hoiked Wheal to deep mid-wicket and when Fuller's third ball yorked Adam Hose, the Bears were 40-4 in the seventh over.

The Hawks advanced ruthlessly to another Finals Day with their ninth successive quarter-final victory.

Hampshire's Ross Whiteley pulls the ball to the boundary. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Chris Benjamin and Brathwaite sent up catches off Fuller to leave the bowler with3-11 from his first two overs and Vince's side closed out victory with such comfort that they could spend the closing overs picturing themselves back on the immaculate greensward of Edgbaston in nine days time.

It was Hampshire’s 10th T20 win in 11 games this year, after losing their opening four South group matches – after which they propped up the table.

Hampshire have now qualified for nine T20 Finals Days in the last 12 years, a phenomenal record.