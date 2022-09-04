Hampshire’s Felix Organ hits century as St Cross claim Southern Premier League title for only the second time

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organ has been one of eight ever-presents in Hampshire’s LV= Insurance season so far.

With three games remaining, Hampshire trail Division 1 leaders Surrey by 16 points and resume their title challenge against Northamptonshire at The Ageas Bowl starting tomorrow.

Organ struck 135 and took 4-35 yesterday as Winchester-based St Cross defeated Bashley by 158 runs to finish four points clear of the Hampshire Academy at the top of the SPL Premier Division table.

Felix Organ struck a century as Winchester-based St Cross claimed the Southern Premier League title. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the all-rounder’s second SPL ton of the season, following on from his record-breaking 222 not out against Burridge in July.

Organ hit 10 fours and five sixes in his 142-ball knock as St Cross were bowled out for 297 in the New Forest after skipper Ed Ellis won the toss and batted.

Having scored his double century against Burridge as an opener, Organ - who has scored 595 Championship runs for Hampshire in 2022 at 33.5 - came in at No 3 at Bashley.

Ellis provided quick support with a 58-ball 68 as St Cross batted Bashley out of the game.

Organ was introduced as St Cross’ sixth bowler when the hosts replied - and made an immediate impact.

With only his second delivery, he had Saif Achakzai caught by Ellis. And, off his next ball, he trapped Bashley skipper Josh Digby leg before to reduce the hosts to 90-5.

Organ later claimed the key wicket of Michael Porter, Charlie Gwynn backing with 3-34 as Bashley slithered to 139 all out.

The Hampshire Academy, therefore, were denied winning the title for the first time, while St Cross repeated their 2018 championship glory.

Archie Fairfax-Ross, who hails from Gosport, was in a hurry as the Academy brought the curtain down on their season with victory against relegated Hook & Newnham Basics.

Asked to chase 215 for victory, Fairfax-Ross blitzed five fours and four sixes in racing to an unbeaten 53 off 37 balls.

He finished the contest in the 26th over, reaching his half-century in the process with his final hit over the ropes.

Tom Cheater (65) and Wilf La Fontaine Jackson (40) were also in form as the Academy ensured Hook finished 49 points adrift at the foot of the top flight table.

Hook had earlier crashed to 23-4 and 94-7 before No 7 Charlie Neville (53) and No 10 Jack Murrell (50 not out) led some impressive tail wagging.