Hampshire’s U16 Champion James Plater believes Rowlands Castle’s famous quartet can help propel him to greater success

Rowlands Castle’s James Plater, winner of the Weddell Trophy for the best U16s score at the Hampshire Junior Championship and the John Hardy Bowl (U18 Champion) at Lee-on-the-Solent GC in August 2022. Picture by Andrew Griffin.

Billy McKenzie won the Spanish Amateur in 2018 – and the Tillman and Berkshire Trophies before that as an amateur – before turning pro.

The left-hander is now pushing for promotion to the European Challenge Tour via the Clutch Pro Tour.

And Darren Wright – one of only 10 golfers to have ever won both the prestigious Brabazon and Carris Trophies in their career – has been playing practice rounds with Plater, sometimes with Billy.

Sixteen-year-old Plater, who lives on Hayling Island, said: ‘It’s fantastic being a member at Rowlands.

‘I can message any of the guys and ask questions about my game, or ask for advice. They always reply with great, detailed answers.

‘Darren has invited me to get involved with the men’s scratch team he captains since I won the U16s title for a second year in a row in August.

‘I just want to get as much experience playing in the top junior events this year, and start playing some men’s events in the next couple of years too.’

While Wright and McKenzie never got to win either a Hampshire Boys or Men’s title, they have played golf all over the world for their country.

The club also boats Colin Roope, who has represented Hampshire and Surrey at the English County Finals, having moved to Horndean seven years ago, among its membership.

And former club assistant secretary Tom Robson, who is still a member at Rowlands – having taken the secretary’s job at Basingstoke last year – has played top college golf in the States, and won nearly every major title at county level.

Plater, now studying for his A-levels at Havant and South Downs College, knows he is lucky to have four such talented mentors – let alone one – at Rowlands to learn from.

James said: ‘It’s great to be able to pick their brains and have the chance to play with them, and learn from them. It’s definitely helping me improve.’

Darren said: ‘I have been watching James’ development over the last year or so, and have been happy to include him in some men’s team golf since the end of last summer.

‘It has been a while since we had some promising juniors at Rowlands, so Robbo, Billy, Colin and I are all happy to help him and pass on what we have learned.’

Roope played in three English County Finals – twice for Surrey where he was also their county champion in 2006 – and won the Hampshire Order of Merit five years ago.

He also reached the county final in 2019 despite a persistent shoulder problem in the build-up.

Roope said: ‘It‘s great to see the club producing another teenager with bags of potential.

‘James is the real deal and such a nice kid too. We are going to give him every help we can.’

James was runner-up in the Junior Sportsman category at the recent Havant Borough Sports Awards, having also won the Hampshire Schools U18 title in October, at Fareham’s Cams Hall GC.

Winner Ben Hogan, from Havant Hockey Club, is part of the England set-up in his sport.