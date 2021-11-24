Clair Hamson struck a hat-trick against Basingtoke in a 10-0 victory. Picture: Vernon Nash

The team netted five times in each half en route to a 10-0 thrashing of Basingstoke 4ths.

Captain Emily Crowcroft deployed a new formation and Chloe-Jeane Parsley opened the scoring within minutes.

Clair Hamson and Emily Dunkason extended the lead before sub Alexandra Grace netted within seconds of coming on.

Hamson struck for the final goal of the first half, with Dunkason opening the scoring after the restart.

Hayley Chivers and Christina Nelson made it 8-0 before Hamson completed a hat-trick, and there was still time for Saskia Barth to take the winning margin into double figures.

*Portsmouth 1sts suffered a 2-0 Hampshire derby loss against Trojans 2nd in Premier Division 2.

Jenny Turvey and Katie Spooner gave Portsmouth an attacking threat while Harriet Read pulled off a fine save after a Trojans player ran through one on one.

Portsmouth produced some fine defensive play - through skipper Nadz Moore, Molly McMaster, Sam Hassall and Jess Smith - but Trojans netted from a penalty corner just before half-time.

Callie Moore produced some excellently-timed tackles, and the stick skills of midfielders Jen Smith and Zoe Wimshurst gave Portsmouth good possession.

Trojans, though, grabbed the next goal and defended well to keep Portsmouth out.

*A late goal from Michelle Hughes gave Portsmouth 3rds a Division 2 Solent success at Isle of Wight 2nds.

Despite a number of short corners for the hosts, superb running by Lizzie Mason closed them down and goalkeeper Poppy Searle made some strong clearances to keep the score goalless at half-time.

In the second half Portsmouth’s attacks steadily built from the left through Amy Durnford and Florence Di Marco.

The team also benefited from Sarah Stewart, Steph Lowry and player of the match Ali Thomas in the centre.