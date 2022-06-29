Victory AC runner Lowry's continued longevity saw her complete parkrun number 250 at the Staunton Country Park event.

Of those successfully finished parkruns, some 222 have arrived at the Havant course. To mark the proud personal occasion, 35-39 age group runner Lowry was eighth overall, completing the 5k distance in 21mins 14secs.

Another parkrun regular, James Baker, was the first to make it home in what was his 287th completed 5k distance (16:48).

Charlotte Oakley clocked a personal best time at the Staunton Country Park course as she led the way for the females and came home sixth overall (20:55).

n Jonathan Isherwood was first back of the 211 finishers in the latest Fareham parkrun (18:04).

Stubbington Green Runners' Daisy McClements headed up the female section and was 14th overall with a time of 20:59.

Meanwhile, Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun welcomed more than 350 finishers for the 11th week in succession.

This time around, Bayside Tri's Tom Barnard was the first of the exact figure of 350 runners who made it home (17:45).

Hannah Cooper clocked up a personal best Lee seafront time on her 25th visit to the event as she was first female back (22:08).

n All three city parkrun events had in excess of three figure finishing numbers at the respective Southsea, Portsmouth Lakeside and Great Salterns 5k courses.

Female runner Cassie Thorp was the first of the 375 parkrunners who made it around the esplanade Southsea 5k (17:21), with Adam Dart following next (17:43).

At the Portsmouth Lakeside event, Fareham Running Club's Samuel Brooks was the first of 221 finishers, with Denmead Striders' Lisa-Marie Peckover heading up the female section (22:32).

The Great Salterns course had their fifth-highest finishing number figure since starting in January. Portsmouth Triathletes first-time visitor Ross Partridge headed up the 155 finishers, as Camilla Witts - also taking on this particular course for the first time - led the way for the females (22:21).

