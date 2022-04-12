And he headed up the 341 finishers who completed the seafront 5k course in a time of 17mins 34 secs.

Standing is a West Sussex parkrun regular, with 79 of his 86 completed events coming at the Worthing and Littlehampton Promenade courses.

City of Portsmouth AC teenager Thomas Beasley followed Standing back (18:13), while Denmead Striders' Rick Toovey was third home (18:46). Natasha Perry (21:26) was first female in 27th place. Zoe Neal (junior girls 11-14) was next on her Southsea debut (32nd, 21.45).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Lethbridge celebrated his 50th birthday with his 25th parkrun at Southsea, where he clocked 32:25. Picture by Paul Collins

In the other city events, Peter Newman was the first of 188 finishers at the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun (18:04). Daniel Baker (Southampton AC) was next.

Denmead Striders' Tillie Johnston headed up the female finishers (25th, 22:36) from Havant AC teenager Harriet Burr (29th, 23.10).

At the Great Salterns event, nine of the opening 10 finishers were taking part for the very first time.

Now in its 12th running since starting in January, Paul Mitchinson (Victory AC) led the way in a time of 18:49, finishing 26 seconds ahead of Jack Collins.

Southsea parkrun. Picture by Paul Collins

Another first-time visitor, Reading Roadrunners' Caroline Jackson, was the first female (22:06). Egg Cameron (27th, 24:24) was next.

There was plenty of reason for celebration at the latest Fareham parkrun, as the event brought up two milestones on Saturday.

On what was the sixth anniversary of the course being opened, it was also the 250th staging of the Cams Hall Estate-based 5k - and they had exactly 250 finishers to mark the grand occasion!

Fareham Running Club's Emlyn Hughes was first home on a special day for the event (18:18). Clubmate Samuel Brooks was second in 18:56, just a second in front of Stubbington Green’s David Mallard.

Southsea parkrun. Picture by Paul Collins

Kerry Riches, also from Fareham RC, was sixth overall and first female finisher in a time of 19:59. Daisy McClements (Stubbington Green) was next best (15th, 20.43).

Havant parkrun had a 2022-high number of 218 completing their Staunton Country Park course.

Perennial race winner James Baker (Chichester Runners AC was the first home (16:48) - two minutes and 16 seconds ahead of Havant AC teenager Joe O’Brien. Gary Armstrong (Denmead) completed the top three in 19:09.

Denmead Striders' Kirsty Aked achieved a 10th-paced finish and was the first female (21:52). Hannah Lowry (Victory AC) was next (17th, 22:58).

Southsea parkrun. Picture by Paul Collins

Nikki Moxham, of Gosport Road Runners, was fifth overall of the 313 finishers at the latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun - and first female to make it back.

Stubbington Green Runners' Lewis Banner led the way on the seafront course (16:50). He was a clear winner, 91 seconds ahead of Darren Langridge.

Banner’s finishing position was no shock. It was his 58th Lee parkrun and the 45th occasion he has led the field home!

Martin Stockley (Eastleigh RC) was first back at the latest Whiteley parkrun, clocking 17.30 for his fourth first place of the year in the event. Ninth-placed Samantha Morris (Denmead Striders) was first woman back in 21.02.

The sun shines on the latest Southsea parkrun. Picture by Paul Collins

Southsea parkrun. Picture by Paul Collins

Harry Standing comes home first at the Southsea parkrun. Picture by Paul Collins

Southsea parkrun. Picture by Paul Collins

Southsea parkrun start. Picture by Paul Collins

Southsea parkrun. Picture by Paul Collins

Southsea parkrun. Picture by Paul Collins

Southsea parkrun. Picture by Paul Collins