Havant cut table-topping St Cross' lead in the Southern Premier League with victory over South Wilts

Havant's teenage batter Ben Feeney on his way to a second SPL half-century against South Wilts in eight days. Picture by Martyn White

They claimed a 63-run success to cut the gap on defending champions St Cross, who lost to Bournemouth, to 18 points.

Four Havant players hit half-centuries while three others took three wickets in a fine all-round team performance.

Electing to bat first, skipper Ben Walker and Pete Hopson opened with a century stand for the hosts.

Havant batting against South Wilts. Picture by Martyn White

Walker hit 63 - only his third SPL half-century since the beginning of last season - and Hopson 57 in a first-wicket stand of 129.

Walker hit 11 boundaries in his 98-ball stay while Hopson hit 10 off 84 deliveries.

Ben Feeney, batting at No 3, followed on the good work with 51, his maiden SPL top flight half-century.

It was also his second half-century against South Wilts in eight days - the previous weekend he had scored 55 for Havant 2nds against the Salisbury-based outfit’s 2nds.

Havant batting against South Wilts, whose captain and wicket-keeper Ben Draper watches on. Picture by Martyn White

George Metzger, Havant’s leading runscorer in 2023, fell for just seven, but Chris Stone’s 61 enabled Walker to declare on 267-6 off 60.3 overs.

In reply, South Wilts opener James Degg lasted just five balls before he edged Richard Jerry (3-50) to wicket-keeper Metzger.

All that did, though, was bring former Hampshire Academy regular Harry Broderick to the crease.

Broderick, who swapped Bashley for South Wilts over the winter, took the visitors into a decent position on 175-4. Then, just five away from reaching his century, he was bowled by Chris Morgan (3-46).

Havant opener Pete Hopson on his way to a half-century against South Wilts. Picture by Martyn White

That kickstarted a collapse which saw the last six Wilts wickets tumble for the addition of just 29 runs (Richard Hindley 3-46).

In the same way Fletcha Middleton couldn’t play for Havant as he was required by Hampshire for LV= Championship action, so Felix Organ was unable to play for St Cross against Bournemouth.

Without him, the Winchester-based club were bowled out for 169 at Chapel Gate to lose by 67 runs.

Harry Trussler hit 79 at No 3 but St Cross lost their last five wickets for 20 runs, Connor Smith taking 4-30.

That completed a superb afternoon’s work for Smith, who had cracked 52 at No 10, putting on 55 for the last Bournemouth wicket with Dan Conway (8 not out).

Bournemout had slipped to 29-4 but Lewis Freak (63) and Tom Robinson (43) hit back with a fifth-wicket stand of 101.

Fourth-placed Burridge suffered a five-wicket loss to Bashley Rydal.

Chief tormentors were bowlers Dan Goodey and Josh Digby as the visitors were dismissed for 139 in the New Forest.

Burridge’s leading SPL runscorer, South African Matt Goles, was trapped leg before to Goodey’s first ball of the innings and the same bowler accounted for skipper Joe Collings-Wells (4) shortly after.

Goodey (3-42) also removed top scorer Nathan Schoultz (42) while Digby roared through the middle order to finish with 5-36.