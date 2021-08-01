Havant dismissed for one of their lowest scores in years by Southern Premier League table-toppers South Wilts

Richard Hindley top scored for Havant as they were skittled for 71 by leaders South Wilts. Picture: Andrew Hurdle

Skipper Chris Morgan won the toss in the home game against leaders South Wilts - only to see his side skittled for just 71 en route to an eight-wicket hammering by the Salisbury-based side.

Morgan, batting at No 3, was in early after Matthew Burton (2-30) bowled opener Peter Hopson (8).

But the skipper was trapped leg before for a five-ball duck by Ben Huntley (2-9 off seven overs).

Havant were 27-4 following the dismissals of opener Simon Loat (7) and Harry Gadd (8).

Richard Hindley (20 not out) and Jeremy Bulled (8) added 18 for the fifth wicket - the highest partnership of the innings.

Bulled was the first victim of Arthur Godsal, who finished with 4-23 after mopping up the tail - Julian Atkins (0), Freddie Gadd (2) and Alfie Taw (0) - in what remained seamer-friendly conditions.

Off-spinner Jack Mynott - who like Burton and Godsal has played for Wiltshire this summer - bagged 2-5 off seven overs, bowling Richard Jerry and Ollie Perkins for a single apiece.

conditions. They all pitched the ball up and gave the ball the chance to swing and seam and deserved their rewards.

South Wilts lost openers Mynott (28) and Tom Morton (13) but easily won by eight wickets in the 17th over.

Havant, down to sixth in the 10-team division, will look to bounce back from that heavy defeat with a trip to lowly Alton next weekend.

Alton slumped to the foot of the table when they suffered a 40-run loss in a high-scoring encounter against the Hampshire Academy at The Ageas Bowl, while previous cellar dwellers Hook & Newnham Basics defeated Burridge.

Teenagers Toby Albert and Harry Broderick both struck 101 as the Academy piled up 321-7 off their 50 overs.

They pair shared a fourth wicket stand of 186 with Albert scoring his third Academy hundred in six innings. He had previously struck 151 against Bashley in the league and 137 against Rowledge in a T20 Cup tie.

Albert has also scored two centuries for Hampshire 2nds in 2021 - one against Surrey in the 2nd XI Championship at Guildford and the other against Sussex in a T20 tie at Hove.

The 19-year-old recently made his 1st XI debut for Hampshire in a T20 Blast tie against Somerset.

Alton’s Julian Ballinger took 3-43 but team-mate Tom South conceded 76 runs off his seven wicketless overs.