Havant on receiving end of Tom Morton’s record-breaking innings in a Southern Premier League thriller at South Wilts

Home opener Tom Morton set a new SPL top flight record on his way to narrowly missing out on a fifth league century of 2022.

Morton was dismissed for 95 - caught by Chris Stone off the bowling of Matty Hayward - as the Salisbury-based club posted 253-3.

In reply, Havant fell just one short, bowled out for 252. Requiring four runs off the final over, Richard Hindley took a single off the first delivery before Arthur Godsal sent down a wide.

Amid increasing tension, Hayward failed to score off the third and fourth balls before he was bowled off the fifth.

Morton - who lives in Swanwick - has now compiled 1,088 runs from 17 league innings.

That’s 18 runs more than New Zealand batter Neal Paralane, whose 1,074 runs for BAT in 2003 shattered a record that had stood for over 30 years.

Hampshire legend Robin Smith, with 1,015 runs for Trojans in the old Southern League, had held the top flight record since 1982.

In addition to his four league tons, Morton has also been dismissed twice in the 90s - 96 (against Hook) and now 95 (v Havant). He also ended on 94 not out against Lymington.

While Morton was setting a new record, opening partner Jack Stearman was on his way to his third SPL century of the season.

Stearman struck nine fours and two sixes in his 115, sharing a 211-run first wicket stand with Morton after home skipper Ben Draper had elected to bat.

In reply, a 254 victory target must have seemed a very long way off when Matthew Burton (4-40) dismissed opener Harry Gadd and No 3 Simon Loat for ducks.

George Metzger - with an 82-ball 80 featuring 12 boundaries - led a fightback but Havant still had much work to do when he was fifth out with the score on 157.

Skipper Ben Walker (33) and Hindley (42 not out) provided middle order runs, but at 218-8 the visitors were still in a very sticky situation.

No 10 Richard Jerry (16) helped Hindley add 29 for the ninth wicket, though, and Havant were only seven runs short of their target when Jerry was caught by Morton off the bowling of Godsal.

Third-placed South Wilts are one of three clubs that can still win the SPL Premier Division title going into the last game.

Leaders St Cross enjoy a four-point lead over the Hampshire Academy, with Wilts 11 points adrift of the table-toppers.

St Cross bring the curtain down on their campaign at Bashley, while the Academy - who have never won the title - go to relegated Hook & Newnham Basics. Wilts host Burridge.

Havant, now down to fifth after Bashley’s win against Burridge, host second-bottom Totton & Eling.

As for Morton, despite his new record, he is only second in the overall SPL run charts. Out in front is Hambledon’s Matt De Villiers, who set a new SPL seasonal record a fortnight earlier.