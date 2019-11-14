Havant ring changes in bid to keep things ‘fresh’ during London 1 South promotion challenge

Will Knight is backing Havant to step up their game against Belsize Park in London One South at Hooks Lane (3pm).

He is eyeing a return to winning ways following their defeat at Camberley which left Havant third - five points behind leaders Westcombe Park.

The visitors are a bit of an unknown quantity as it is the first-ever meeting between the two clubs

But all the evidence suggests the fourth-placed visitors will pose a big threat.

'We lost to Camberley and Belsize Park beat them the week before,' said Knight.

'If we allow them the opportunity they will be dangerous.

'They are obviously a decent side and we will give them the respect they deserve.

'The top half of our league is extremely competitive.

'I am expecting the top sides to take points off each other all season.

'We are back on our home pitch and must look to put a performance together.'

Havant make a number of changes - most planned but some forced.

In the forwards the front five remain the same for the third consecutive game, but Steve Cruddas has flu and is replaced in the back row by Will Owen.

Rotation continues at scrum half with Wes Dugan starting and Jake Hewitt set to replace him at some point in the game.

Centre Joe Moore is injured so Darren Bamford switches and Ben Chambers slots in at full-back.

There is also rotation on the wings with Harry Carr and Rory Penfold reappearing.

With the situation so tight at the top, Knight knows a win will strengthen his side’s hand.

'It is a chance for us to get back out there and put a few things right,' he declared.

'At Camberley we were on top for a large part of the game.

'All their points came in a 15-minute spell soon after half-time.

'It shows that if you let your standards drop even a little bit you will get punished.

'Nothing less than 100 per cent concentration is required from start to finish.

'We have a decent record on our own pitch in front of our own fans.

'That is something we are very keen to continue.

'By rotating players, we believe we can keep things fresh.

'We have been playing some good rugby and are aiming to maintain a level of consistency.'