Portsmouth's Ashan Silva is run out Picture: Keith Woodland

Chasing 168 for victory, the holders advanced into the quarter-finals with a five-wicket win at St Helens.

Havant hit 24 off the 18th and 19th overs before Joe Smitherman’s first delivery of the 20th sailed over the boundary ropes.

The visitors’ reply had started well, with skipper Ben Walker (42 at the top of the order), Chris Stone (41) and Peter Hopson (34) helping Havant reach 121-2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havant skipper Ben Walker on his way to 42 at Portsmouth. Picture: Keith Woodland

Walker has struggled for runs in the Southern Premier League this year, but top scored with seven fours in a 26-ball innings.

Home skipper Ben Duggan, having won the toss, hit 31 at the top of the order and overseas all-rounder Minhaj Jalill added 24 as Portsmouth reached 80-2.

Keeper Sujeeth Daini top scored with a 20-ball 39, hitting five fours and two sixes and sharing a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket with Dan Wimble (21).

Stone ended with 4-26, taking the last three wickets including Smitherman who was bowled off the final delivery of the innings - having struck two sixes in an eight-ball 18 - as Portsmouth closed on 167-8.

Portsmouth keeper Sujeeth Daini and Ben Walker Picture: Keith Woodland

It was a career best haul for Stone, who prior to this season had never even taken three wickets in an innings for the club.

Here, he opened the bowling alongside Walker with Havant minus the injured Richard Jerry and the unavailable Nick Ward, while Sonny Reynolds played purely as a batter.

In addition, Richard Hindley was another experienced absentee and Chris Morgan - who skippered Havant in 2020 and 2021 - remains sidelined for the entire summer after winter surgery.

Portsmouth's Dan Wimble takes a catch near the boundary. Picture: Keith Woodland

Hambledon will join Havant in the last eight if they can beat top flight Lymington on July 17, with Burridge hosting Hook & Newnham Basics on the same day.

*Holders Waterlooville thrashed Langley Manor by nine wickets in the Southern Premier League’s T20 Plate.

Kiwi Josh McGregor and Alex Shepherd shared an unbroken 110-run partnership in only 11 overs as Ville strolled to victory at Knellers Lane.

McGregor slapped an unbeaten 62 off 33 balls with five sixes and four fours, while Shephard’s 50 not out contained three sixes and two fours off 44 deliveries.

Portsmouth's Sujeeth Daini Picture: Keith Woodland

Two of Shephard’s maximums came in the third over, while McGregor lashed three sixes in the 11th over bowled by Ben Morgan that cost 20 runs.

Shepherd (3-19 off three overs) and skipper Archie Reynolds (3-14 off four) had earlier impressed with the ball as Langley were restricted to 120-9 after being inserted.

A Havant player throws at the stumps. Picture: Keith Woodland

Sujeeth Daini top scored for Portsmouth Picture: Keith Woodland