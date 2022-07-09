Havant & Waterlooville FC record goalscorer James Taylor hits eighth half-century of 2022 cricket season as Burridge are beaten by Totton & Eling

Taylor has scored a half-century in all six of his midweek Border League innings for T & E this season.

And he struck 67 - his second Premier Division half-century of 2022 - as the visitors amassed 234-8 after being inserted.

Hampshire professional Fletcha Middleton top scored with 78 at the top of the order, while Sullivan White (3-40) was Burridge’s leading wicket-taker - including removing Taylor’s son, Ethan, for a duck.

Sullivan White was Burridge's leading wicket-taker in their defeat against Totton & Eling

Jack Paskins (36) and James Hughes (29) put on 51 for the first Burridge wicket in reply, but that was as good as it got.

Brighton Mugochi (4-35) accounted for most of the middle order, including South African Nathan Schultz (8) while Burridge were again without injured captain Hilio De Abreu.

Joe Bracey (3-37) dismissed both openers - and stand-in skipper Joe Collings-Wells (0) - as Burridge were all out for 147, losing by 87 runs.

It was Burridge’s eighth loss in 10 SPL fixtures this season, ahead of next weekend’s short trip to Havant, and they are now second from bottom following Hook’s two-wicket win over cellar dwellers Bournemouth.

South Wilts avoided defeat against second-placed St Cross thanks to a stubborn last-wicket stand.

Wilts, replying to St Cross’ 242-9, lost their ninth wicket on 161 off the first ball of the 50th over.

There were still another 41 deliveries left, but Aaryan Sen (42 not out) and Matthew Burton (5 not out) held out as Wilts closed on 182-9, St Cross taking the winning draw (15 points to Wilts’ nine).

The table-toppers’ reply had got off to a woeful start, Aussie Sam Beer reducing them to 6-3. Opener Tom Morton (72) and Arthur Godsal (44) led a fightback but Beer ended with 5-23 - remarkably, the fourth week running he had bagged a top flight five-for.