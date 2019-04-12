Havant & Waterlooville girls impress with big win against title-winners elect Verwood

Have your say

In their debut season Havant & Waterlooville under-13 girls have been making great strides and they showed what they are capable of with superb 7-3 win against title-winners elect Verwood.

Going into the match the girls were in confident mood having enjoyed three wins out of their past four matches, writes Stuart Barker.

That one defeat came against Verwood. The league leaders were 8-6 winners that day.

Both sides began playing positive attacking football but it was the home side who opened the scoring through Ella Celik.

The lead did not last long. Emilie Regnart held off the defender to fire an equaliser.

Despite Havant’s bright start they went behind 2-1 when Eleanor Clifton put the ball in from a yard out.

The equaliser arrived from Celik in the second half and Havant’s keeper, Katie Walker, made important saves to keep the game all square.

Ellie Burchell put Havant ahead. She took aim and fired the ball into the net, not giving the defence a chance to get near her.

Regnart equalised with a superb finish to make it 3-3 as both teams continued to trade blows.

Havant made a tactical reshuffle as Tiegan Pilgrim moved into central midfield with Vakare Petkeviciute.

The pair protected their defence and provided a firm base for which to attack.

It was Havant who grabbed the crucial next goal when captain Ellie Harris netted.

Then Celik completed her hat-trick a few minutes later when she chested the ball down and volleyed in from inside the box.

The game was put beyond doubt in the last 10 minutes. Harris' powerful shot flew passed the keeper and into the roof of the net.

Celik wrapped up the game with her fourth and Havant’s seventh.

Verwood remain top of the league and are likely to finish the season there.

But for Havant this result will be a huge confidence booster for the girls.

Both sides were a credit to the league.