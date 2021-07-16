Havant's teenage snooker starlet Jamie Wilson hits maiden maximum break
Teenage snooker star Jamie Wilson fired in the first maximum break of his career.
The Havant cueist hit 147 while taking part in a Pro-Am event at Dunstable Snooker Club.
Wilson, 17, achieved the remarkable feat in the second frame of his second round 3-2 victory over Jimmy Robertson.
It continues what has been a remarkable rise for the Waterlooville Sports Bar-based player.
Wilson enjoyed his first season on the pro tour last year after winning a two-year stay through Q School.
He is currently preparing for his second year as a professional after facing the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, David Gilbert and Mark Allen last season.
And Wilson looks to be in good shape with another year on the tour approaching having fired in a maximum break in a Pro-Am event.
He also faced former world champion Stuart Bingham, Oliver Line and Jamie O'Neill in the competition at Dunstable Snooker Club.
All good preparation as he looks to rise up the rankings when the new pro tour season gets under way.