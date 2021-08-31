Simon Orr hit 57 for Sarisbury Athletic 2nds. Picture: Keith Woodland

They won as many matches - 11 - as promoted pair Mudeford and Fair Oak 2nds but finished third in Division 3 South due to inferior points-per-game average.

Hayling’s five-wicket triumph over Calmore 2nds saw them end with a PPG record of 18.86 - compared to runners-up Oak’s 19.92.

Calmore struggled to 136-9 after being inserted.

Lijani Cherry’s 3-10 burst accounted for three of the top four with only Michael Cook (59) and Liam Carty (28) reaching double figures.

Rob Cordell (3-15) and Matt Colban (2-7) also claimed cheap wickets.

Colban’s 59 off 46 balls - with 10 fours and two sixes - guided the hosts to a five-wicket win with almost 10 overs to spare.

Greg Chaplin hit 35 but Oak’s 14-run success against Folland ended Hayling’s promotion dream.

Gayan Lakshitha was almost the toast of the island, though.

Asked to chase Oak’s 189-9 total, Folland were 174-7 with Lakshitha unbeaten on 90 (no-one else made more than 15).

But Lakshitha’s dismissal was the catalyst for the last three Folland wickets to tumble for just one run.

United Services Portsmouth were relegated after crashing to defeat at Locks Heath.

A wayward bowling performance saw them concede 42 wides as Locks posted 254-8 after being inserted.

Skipper Andrew Booth top scored with 64 - Gary Rogers (28) was next highest - with Jahanzeb Habib (3-51) the most successful USP bowler.

Seshadri Nadathur (47) top scored as US sank to 101-6 in reply. And though Ahmad Khan (31 not out off 16 balls) and Habib (29 off 30 balls) whacked six sixes between them, the visitors were dismissed for 178.

Paul Friedrich fell just short of what would have been his third Hampshire League century as Sarisbury 2nds defeated New Milton 2nds.

The opener hit 97 as Athletic chased down their visitors’ 230-9 target to win by five wickets with seven balls remaining.

Friedrich shared a second wicket stand of 128 with Simon Orr (57) after opening partner Chris Mottola had failed to score.

Milton had recovered from 13-2 to post 230, helped by half centuries from Ollie Nicholls (68) and Richard Wilson (57).

Matthew Reeves (4-49) and Philip Jewell (3-30) were Sarisbury’s main wicket-takers as they finished fifth from bottom.

Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds also ended on a winning note, defeating Southampton Community by 42 runs.

Jake Peach (3-37), Muhammad Ali (2-11) and Maxwell Goddard (2-12) were among the wickets as the hosts - asked to chase 156 - were all out for 113.

George Wilson (41) and Romit Patel (26) top scored for P & S after they were inserted.