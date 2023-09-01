Hayling Islander Cavan aiming to help Team GB retain European & African Cable Wakeboard title

Caven Bull, second left, with the rest of the Team GB squad at this week's opening ceremony in Hungary

Cavan Bull is among the 10-strong Team GB team currently in Hungary competing in the 2023 IWWF Cable Wakeboard European & African Youth and Senior Championships.

The competition is taking place at the West Side Cable Park in Gyor and showcases high-flying tricks featuring seasoned athletes from across Europe and Africa.

The GB team is looking to build on last year's title win in Denmark. The team includes several family members, including siblings Summer and Samuel Bradbury from Hemel Hempstead and Callum and Jessie Saunders from Milton Keynes.

Bull is one of three under-18 men in the GB team.

Cable wakeboarding competitions are a demonstration of spectacular talent involving breathtaking flips, spins, and aerial manoeuvres.