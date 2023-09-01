News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park

Hayling Islander Cavan aiming to help Team GB retain European & African Cable Wakeboard title

A Hayling Island teenager is trying to help Great Britain retain a European Championship sporting title.
By Simon Carter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Caven Bull, second left, with the rest of the Team GB squad at this week's opening ceremony in HungaryCaven Bull, second left, with the rest of the Team GB squad at this week's opening ceremony in Hungary
Caven Bull, second left, with the rest of the Team GB squad at this week's opening ceremony in Hungary

Cavan Bull is among the 10-strong Team GB team currently in Hungary competing in the 2023 IWWF Cable Wakeboard European & African Youth and Senior Championships.

The competition is taking place at the West Side Cable Park in Gyor and showcases high-flying tricks featuring seasoned athletes from across Europe and Africa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The GB team is looking to build on last year's title win in Denmark. The team includes several family members, including siblings Summer and Samuel Bradbury from Hemel Hempstead and Callum and Jessie Saunders from Milton Keynes.

Bull is one of three under-18 men in the GB team.

Most Popular

Cable wakeboarding competitions are a demonstration of spectacular talent involving breathtaking flips, spins, and aerial manoeuvres.

The Team GB squad is composed of a diverse mix of athletes aged from 12 to over 40.

Related topics:Hayling IslandGreat BritainHungaryAfrica