Peter Hayward scored twice in Portsmouth's victory at Andover. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

With two games remaining, they trail second-placed Hamble by four points.

After losing 1-0 at Hamble the previous weekend, Portsmouth hit back with a 4-1 success against Andover featuring two goals in each half.

Both Stu Avery and Jack Boswell had both seen shots well saved before Will Hartley broke the deadlock. Hayward added a second shortly after with a well-struck short corner.

The second half saw young keeper Jack Hargreaves, voted man of the match, control his defence well, allowing just a token consolation to squeeze past him.

Hayward gave Portsmouth further breathing space from a short corner and Stu Avery volleyed a fourth.

Portsmouth host rock bottom Southampton at Admiral Lord Nelson this Saturday, but Hamble also have a very winnable fixture - against second bottom Basingstoke 2nds.

Portsmouth 2nds defeated rock bottom Southampton 2nds 3-1 in Division 3 South - the latter’s 20th loss in 21 games this season.

Despite Southampton’s dismal record, they took a first half lead which they held until half-time, further attacks thwarted by Jacob Jolliffe and Jon Farmer sitting deep in defence.

After a strong team talk from captain Jon Farmer, Portsmouth rallied after the interval.

The equaliser arrived after a passing move around the D between Alex Williams, Gary Bull and Chris Palmer ended with the latter getting in a shot. The ball hit the knee of a Southampton player on the goaline, but Adam Nichols tapped in to avoid a penalty flick.

Minutes later, Bull saw another shot blocked by a body on the goaline with the decision of a penalty flick following - Bull’s effort being deflected onto the bar by the keeper.

Portsmouth’s second goal came from a counter attack instigated by Caleb Rowlands and, after receiving a Chris Palmer pass, finished off by the same player as well.

A blistering run and pass from Rowlands set up Rudi Lambert in the D to complete the scoring.

Mid-table Portsmouth 3rds claimed a third straight Division 5 victory at Winchester 5ths.

With skipper Dave Johns deploying a new-look formation, Portsmouth’s back three of Simon Payne, Andy Arnell and Adam Harley soaked up early pressure. Man of the match John Arnell also made numerous saves.

Against the run of play, Portsmouth broke the deadlock through Alfie Hall.

At half-time the visitors reshuffled back to a trusted 4-4-2 formation, which helped them settle into the game.

Huan Xie began to control the flow in midfield and sprayed good passes around, with Matty Hayward producing some attacking runs.

Winchester levelled from the penalty spot but Portsmouth bagged a win in the closing seconds when Xie converted a penalty corner.

Bryan Hodges netted a consolation as Portsmouth 4ths lost 3-1 to Basingstoke 4ths in Division 1 Solent.

Josh Knott, on his debut, was named man of the match.

Portsmouth Vets romped to a 6-1 win at Andover, with three goals in each half.

Forwards Tim Schofield and Ian Bowry put the visitors in control with Hayden Jellard adding a third.

Bowry and Schofield netted again after the restart and, following an Andover consolation, Mark Wilson crashed in a shot from the top of the D.